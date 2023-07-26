Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jordan Henderson said he was nervous when he signed for Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011

Jordan Henderson has confirmed he is leaving Liverpool after 12 years, before an expected move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old midfielder looks set to move to the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons.

Posting on his Instagram account, Henderson said: "Just know, I will always be a Red, until the day I die."

Henderson captained Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020.

The England international also lifted the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Henderson will link up again with ex-Liverpool captain and former team-mate Steven Gerrard, who is manager of Al-Ettifaq.

He has been at the Reds since joining from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011 and has made 492 appearances, scoring 33 goals and registering 57 assists.

Speaking in the video filmed at Anfield, Henderson said: "I'm not sure I have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now.

"I'm in the dressing room for the last time so as you can imagine, it's very emotional."

Henderson said that it was hard to leave his boyhood club Sunderland more than a decade ago but "when Liverpool come knocking, you don't say no".

He added: "I can't lie, there have been hard times, really hard times. But when I look back at my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

"But the biggest honours at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective; all of us, all of you, together."

Henderson highlighted the Champions League final in Madrid and securing the club's sixth trophy in the competition as his "favourite night", and added there were "no words" to describe the support during the parade around the city in 2019.

He called the supporters "the best in the world" adding "there can be no doubt, there is no doubt".