Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United agree deal sign Denmark striker from Atalanta in £72m deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring for Denmark
Denmark striker Rasmus Hoijund joined Atalanta from Austrian side Sturm Graz last summer

Manchester United have agreed a £72m deal to sign Denmark international striker Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford for fee of £64m, plus a potential £8m in add-ons.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

His United contract will be for five years, with the option of an additional season.

Hojlund will be United manager Erik ten Hag's third signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana was signed for £47.2m.

Although United had been attempting to keep the fee below £60m, Hojlund was Ten Hag's first choice for the striking position.

United had distanced themselves from a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, having decided a deal for the England skipper would be too expensive and difficult to complete.

Although there is still some work to do to conclude the Hojlund transfer, it is not anticipated personal terms will be a problem.

It means Ten Hag gets his wish of having a forward in before the start of the season, with United feeling that in Mount, Onana and Hojlund, the bulk of their summer transfer business has been done.

It takes their overall spend to a minimum £166.2m, with the potential to rise to £180m.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were also reportedly interested Hojlund as a potential replacement for France captain Kylian Mbappe, whose immediate future is unclear.

The Dane began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his Danish Superliga debut aged 17 in 2020, before switching to Austrian side Sturm Graz two years later.

Hojlund spent only six months in the Austrian Bundesliga after joining Sturm in January 2022, and scored a goal every other game, finding the net nine times in 17 starts.

That impressive form led to his move to Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him six months earlier.

He made his international debut in 2022 and has scored six goals in six games, all in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Providing the transfer is completed in time, Hojlund could come into contention for United's final pre-season friendlies against Ligue 1 side Lens next Saturday at Old Trafford and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday.

United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixture on Monday, 14 August at 20:00 BST.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:50

    Good luck to the lad.

    • Reply posted by changing times, today at 19:58

      changing times replied:
      Ffp #manu

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 19:52

    Imagine rejecting a £20m bid for Maguire. What planet are Utd on.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:58

      Commentier replied:
      They think Saudi’s coming calling with 80 mil 😂

  • Comment posted by Chuks D, today at 19:55

    Not really surpised, if Grealish could go for 100m, Rice 105, Maguire 80m, then anything is possible

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:01

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      £100m for Gealish. That's just CRAZY.

  • Comment posted by Mac 1, today at 19:58

    9 goals 72 million 👀

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 20:01

      Tony replied:
      ASM £30mill 1 goal in 30 last season?

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 19:52

    Is £72m the new £10m?

    • Reply posted by jensid, today at 20:02

      jensid replied:
      For around 10 years now, yes

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 19:53

    He could be great, but Utd have had their pants pulled down on this deal.

    Getting punished for going in late again, and everybody knowing they are desperate.

    • Reply posted by jensid, today at 20:01

      jensid replied:
      Even Man Utd know there is a Man Utd tax when buying players.

  • Comment posted by obt, today at 19:53

    Ei we’ve overpaid again this time for a 20year old who hasn’t even proved himself.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:07

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Nothing new here. Man Utd have made 'overpaying for players' an art form. There is nobody better out there at it than them.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 19:55

    Weren't Utd saying he was only worth £50m max earlier this week?

    • Reply posted by catyke, today at 19:58

      catyke replied:
      Yes, but the phrase "Let's wind Bob up" was missed from that report

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 19:49

    But surely his total transfer value needs to be reported as his transfer fee plus any add-ons plus any agency fees plus his total salary plus bonuses plus made up additional fees? I thought that’s how the internet worked these days??

    • Reply posted by ASortOfOrangeyYellowKindofThing, today at 19:56

      ASortOfOrangeyYellowKindofThing replied:
      is Man United.

      so the cheerleading bbc are always trying to downplay the transfer fee involved

  • Comment posted by Tombattersea, today at 19:52

    owners not investing

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So they say...

  • Comment posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 20:05

    Apparently the Glazers don't spend money. Since 2017 that's £1.094 Billion and·all they have to show for it is a Carabao Cup. The Glazers do spend money, however the problem lies with having a cabbage as head of recruitment.

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 20:09

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      Exactly. The Glaziers spend more money than anyone else or close to but apparently they are the problem.

  • Comment posted by Cook_Pass_Babtridge, today at 19:58

    Headline should have been, "United come to a £72 million agreement for a bloke no one knew 3 weeks ago"

    • Reply posted by catyke, today at 20:02

      catyke replied:
      Most of us knew him from his recent performances for Denmark. Denmark is a country in Europe, which is a landmass to the right of England. It's been there for a while in case you're wondering.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:11

    A very high price for a project player. Clearly Utd caved in on the price, as they tend to do.
    Utd better hope the potential that they see in him pans out and this will not be another high price flop three years from now.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Hope this signing works out for United but based on past experiences I am not hopeful.

  • Comment posted by ciderstouffer, today at 19:53

    Yes it’s too much, but that doesn’t matter. A good striker was needed and he has bags of potential as well as getting a few goals already.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What a few goals. Is that it

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 19:53

    Brilliant! another chance to have a Man Utd story.......

    • Reply posted by Rocket Surgeon, today at 19:56

      Rocket Surgeon replied:
      be weird if he turned out to play and nobody knew he'd signed don't you think?

  • Comment posted by rosler, today at 19:56

    Holy shit !!! That's a lot of money!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by olsson, today at 20:16

      olsson replied:
      Wait till you see the amrabat fee £££

  • Comment posted by dsf, today at 20:14

    Man Utd literally paid £20 million more for a guy with 9 Serie A goals than Man City paid for Haaland.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 19:57

    How much was Gabriel Jesus? Just a year ago?

  • Comment posted by con, today at 19:47

    Here We Go

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where do i start😆

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 19:52

    I hope this works out for both player and club! United have zero success when paying over the odds for these hardly proven young players. Sancho, Antony, Pellistri, Etc.
    Having said that, EVERY transfer is way overpriced nowadays.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 19:54

      Gandalf replied:
      Who is “Pellistri”? United fans on here kept mentioning him but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him play. Is he real?

