Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United agree deal sign Denmark striker from Atalanta in £72m deal

By Simon Stone

Manchester United have agreed a £72m deal to sign Denmark international striker Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford for fee of £64m, plus a potential £8m in add-ons.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

He made his international debut in the same year and has six goals in six games, all in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Hojlund will be United manager Erik ten Hag's third signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana was signed for £47.2m.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were also reportedly interested in the Dane as a potential replacement for France captain Kylian Mbappe, whose immediate future is unclear.

Hojlund began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his Danish Superliga debut aged 17 in 2020, before switching to Austrian side Sturm Graz two years later.

Spending only six months in the Austrian Bundesliga after joining Sturm in January 2022, Hojlund scored a goal every other game, finding the net nine times in 17 starts.

That impressive form led to his move to Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him six months earlier.

United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixture on Monday, 14 August at 20:00 BST.

