Lewis Warrington scored one goal in 44 games for Fleetwood Town last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has featured once for the Toffees in the Carabao Cup.

He spent last term on loan at Fleetwood Town and has also spent time on loan at Tranmere in the first half of 2022.

"He had a very good season in League One with Fleetwood last year, and I am very confident he will replicate that in the Championship with us," said Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"He is a very energetic midfielder, full of running, who will complement our style of play perfectly, and add to our options in that area of the pitch."

He is the sixth new player to sign during the close season after the club twice paid fees of more than £1m last week to sign Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

"Lewis is a highly-rated product of the Everton Academy, and should be a perfect fit for what we are trying to achieve at Argyle this season," Argyle's director of football Neil Dewsnip told the club website.

"I've known Lewis since he was an under-9 at Everton and have kept an eye on his progression throughout his career.

"I know what he is capable of and am pleased we have to have been able to bring him to Argyle."

