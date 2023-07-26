Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Lee Kendall played in the Cymru Premier for Haverfordwest, Rhyl, Port Talbot, Neath and Prestatyn.

Barry Town United manager Lee Kendall has stepped down less than a month before the club make their return to the Cymru Premier.

Kendall guided Barry to last season's Cymru South title and promotion to the top flight after a year's absence.

Head of coaching Damian Flynn and current first-team staff are in interim charge.

Barry's first competitive game of the season is in the Nathaniel MG Cup against Aberystwyth on 5 August.

"I'd like to place on record our thanks to Lee and wish him and his family all the very best in the future," Barry director of football operations Jonny Barrett said.

"Naturally as the season begins in two weeks, we'd like to reassure supporters that we're beginning our search for our new manager immediately."

Former goalkeeper Kendall, who started his career at Crystal Palace, took over as Barry manager following the departure of long serving Gavin Chesterfield to Cardiff City in November 2022.

Under Kendall, Barry also won the Southern and National Welsh Blood Service League Cups.