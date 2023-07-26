Last updated on .From the section European Football

Isco scored 12 goals for Spain in 38 appearances

Real Betis have signed former Sevilla midfielder Isco on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since December when his Sevilla contract was terminated four months after joining the La Liga club.

Isco has 38 Spain caps, the last coming in 2019, and scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

More than 10,000 fans attended Isco's presentation as a Sevilla player in August before coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October.

His move to Sevilla followed nine successful years at Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League five times and three La Liga titles.

Isco scored 53 goals in 353 games for Real Madrid, but made just 17 appearances during his final season at the Bernabeu.