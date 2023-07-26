Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe said she was "heartbroken" after Canada recovered from a goal down to knock the Irish out of the World Cup.

McCabe scored the Republic's first World Cup goal when her corner flew into the net after just four minutes.

However, the Arsenal star said it now feels "bittersweet" following the Republic's exit from the tournament.

"I'm just heartbroken for the girls because I feel we deserved so much more from the game," she told RTE.

Having lost their Group B opener against Australia in Sydney, the Republic needed at least a draw to avoid an early elimination from their World Cup debut.

They started well against Canada with McCabe's superb corner giving Vera Pauw's side an early advantage.

And while the Irish had chances to stretch their lead during an energetic first-half display, Canada hit back on the stroke of half-time when Megan Connolly inadvertently turned Julia Grosso's cross into her own net.

Adriana Leon added a fine second for the Olympic champions eight minutes after the restart to dash the Republic's hopes ahead of their final group game against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

"I think we took a lot of positives from the second half against Australia, we decided to attack and back ourselves going forward because we know we have the quality and pace on the flanks as well," added McCabe, 27.

"We wanted to start the game with a lot of energy and get in Canada's faces and I felt we did that. It's just about capitalising on those moments as well.

"We felt like we were in control. I think it was an unfortunate deflection, I haven't watched it back yet, but it was sucker-punch just before half-time getting so close, it would have been nice going in 1-0 up.

"But even in the second half we felt we could push for another goal but obviously they scored then."

'We know the level now'

While the Republic's first taste of tournament football has ended in heartache, McCabe stressed that the team are "hungry for more" having seen the level required to succeed on the biggest stage.

"To captain these girls is an absolute honour and privilege. Leading them out against Australia in the first game but this one as well. We put a performance in, young players coming in and stepping up, like Larko (Abbie Larkin), they're the future of this team.

"I'm just so proud of everyone, staff included, it's a joint effort. We've done so much to get here, but it's about pushing on. We know the level now. We've had experience at a tournament and we're going to be hungry for more.

"Against Nigeria we want to end this tournament on a high and give something for the fans, because they've been absolutely immense."