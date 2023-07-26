Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Lee Buchanan scored for Werder Breman against Borussia Dortmund in only his third Bundesliga start

Birmingham City have signed defender Lee Buchanan from German club Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old is Blues' ninth signing of the transfer window and has agreed a five-year deal.

The left-back began his career at Derby County but moved to the Bundesliga last summer, where he made 23 appearances.

"Moving back to England was something I wanted and I think I've found the perfect club to go and perform well on the pitch," he told the club website. external-link

Buchanan was only 18 when he made his English Football League debut for Derby against West Brom in August 2019.

The England Under-21 international played 75 games for the Rams across three seasons before deciding to leave in the wake of their relegation to League One.

A legal loophole allowed him to do so, but Werder Bremen had to pay a compensation fee, thought to be six figures, because of his age at the time.

Birmingham start the new Championship campaign with a trip to Swansea City on 5 August.

