David Wagner took over at Norwich in January on a 12-month rolling contract

Norwich City boss David Wagner says their summer transfer business is done - unless another club comes in to buy one of his players.

The Canaries signed Switzerland winger Christian Fassnacht on Monday, their fifth recruit since last season.

He scored with a header as they beat French club Toulouse 2-0 in Austria in their latest pre-season friendly.

"I'm very happy with the squad we have together," head coach Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"You obviously always have your eye on the market but I can say that I don't expect us to do any further signings, apart from if somebody is leaving us, then maybe we have to assess again."

Fassnacht previously played under Wagner for Young Boys of Bern and also has Champions League and Europa League experience, as well as 19 international caps.

The 29-year-old has, though, had limited time so far to meet his new team-mates.

"He has had a lot of travel in the last days," said head coach Wagner.

"He came from Switzerland to London for the medical, came to Austria for one day, played 40 minutes then it was back to London for his visa - but what we have seen was pretty good.

"Fassy was the type of player missing in our squad, he's different to our other wingers, and this is why we were keen on him."

Norwich's other goal against Toulouse was scored by Brazilian Gabriel Sara in his first appearance on grass since appendix surgery.

"He has to catch up some fitness but he's a top professional," said Wagner.

"Because of the surgery he was shut down for four or five weeks where he was limited to do nothing more or less except to walk.

"He worked very hard with our performance and medical departments, they have done great work with him... and to come back with a goal and assist is great and now we will progress him."