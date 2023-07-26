Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Terry Taylor featured 23 times for Burton last season before suffering an ankle injury in February which ended his campaign

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Terry Taylor from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at The Valley.

Taylor, a Wales Under-21 international, made 69 appearances for the Brewers after joining from Premier League club Wolves in February 2021.

"Terry is a fantastic young talent. He's got a good eye for a pass and is an excellent set-piece taker," Addicks boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

"He is really good off the ball in terms of his mobility around the pitch, his pressing and his ability to win the ball back."

Taylor, who represented Scotland at youth international level before switching allegiance to Wales, becomes Charlton's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.