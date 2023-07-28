Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading once again face restrictions on the players they can bring to the club

League One side Reading have been put under a new transfer embargo by the English Football League for failing to pay taxes on time.

The financially troubled club had only just had a two-year embargo for breaching the EFL's financial rules lifted.

The latest embargo relates to an unpaid HM Revenue & Customs debt.

The Royals were served a winding-up petition over the same issue last month and are due in court on 9 August.

The latest transfer embargo means Reading are once again restricted on what players they can bring to the club.

They can still make signings but are limited to bringing in free agents external-link on the maximum of a one-year deal or players on loan for half a season, up to having 23 in the squad.

Last week new head coach Ruben Selles told BBC South Today that he needed "at least 10 new players" to complete his squad for the League One season.

When their previous embargo was lifted, following the settlement of overdue tax payments, the Berkshire club made four signings in just over a week.

Reading's financial woes have angered some fans who have called for the club's owner, Chinese businessman Dai Yongge, to sell up.

A BBC Sport investigation into the club revealed issues with getting money out of China and into the UK.

The BBC has approached both Reading and the EFL for comment.

The Royals open their League One season at home to Peterborough on Saturday, 5 August.