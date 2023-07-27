Last updated on .From the section Watford

Jamal Lewis has won 30 caps for Northern Ireland since his debut in 2018

Watford have signed Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 36 appearances for the Magpies since joining them from Norwich City in September 2020.

Lewis joined Norwich after a spell with Luton and played 28 Premier League games before a £15m move to Newcastle.

He is Watford's fifth signing since the appointment of Valerien Ismael as head coach on 10 May.

Find all the latest football transferson our dedicated page.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.