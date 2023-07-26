Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Tyreece Simpson joined Huddersfield Town from Ipswich Town last summer

Northampton Town have signed striker Tyreece Simpson from Championship club Huddersfield on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made 10 appearances for The Terriers last season, but his only start came in their 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Preston North End.

He began his career at Ipswich and spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Swindon, scoring 11 goals in 30 games.

"Tyreece is a long time target of ours," Northampton boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"He has the physicality to be a big threat but he is much more than that. He is a striker who knows where the net is, he is mobile, he has the hunger and desire to do well and he fits the profile of players we are looking for.

"He will add to our attacking options at the top end of the pitch and will be something different for us."

Northampton will be at home to Stevenage, another side promoted from League Two last season, in their opening game of the new campaign on 5 August.

