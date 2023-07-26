Close menu

Jayden Richardson: Stockport County sign Aberdeen defender on loan

Jayden Richardson in action for Aberdeen
Jayden Richardson has two years left on his contract at Aberdeen

Stockport have signed Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Dons from Nottingham Forest last summer and made 19 league appearances in 2022-23.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get a deal sorted for Jayden to join us," boss Dave Challinor told the club website.external-link

"This one's been a long time in planning as he was someone who we discussed and tried to move on last season."

