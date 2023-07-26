Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Jayden Richardson has two years left on his contract at Aberdeen

Stockport have signed Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Dons from Nottingham Forest last summer and made 19 league appearances in 2022-23.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get a deal sorted for Jayden to join us," boss Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

"This one's been a long time in planning as he was someone who we discussed and tried to move on last season."