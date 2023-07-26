Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Anfield's current capacity is 54,000 - it will rise to 61,000 once the expansion is open

The extension to Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand will not be ready for the club's opening home game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on 19 August.

Construction began in 2021 to add 7,000 seats and increase the stadium's capacity to 61,000.

The entirety of the current stand will stay open during the remainder of its development, as it did last season.

Liverpool start their season away at Chelsea on 13 August.

"This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part," said Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes.

"Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game. The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council's licensing team to deliver a phased opening process."

Liverpool followed a similar process during the opening of their new Main Stand in 2016.

Jurgen Klopp's side played the first three games that season away from home and opened parts of the stand in phases.