Saints midfielder Will Smallbone spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Championship side Stoke City

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone says he has "grown up a lot" following his loan spell at Stoke.

The 23-year-old spent all of last season with the Potters in the Championship and believes his experience in the second tier will be invaluable to Saints.

"I learned that the Championship is a tough long season with a lot of good sides," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Durability is important because every game will be different from the last."

Smallbone made more than 40 appearances and scored three goals for Stoke last season and became a key member of Alex Neil's side as they finished 16th in the Championship.

Before his arrival in the Potteries, the Republic of Ireland international had only played in a handful of games for Saints and suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him for six months.

The midfielder says with more minutes under his belt he is raring to go as Saints look to bounce back following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

"Going out on loan and getting my first season of proper men's football I think I've grown up a lot," he said.

"I can't thank Stoke enough for taking me in and letting me progress as a player and a person and I've come back to play a big part for Southampton this season.

"I think I can bring a lot of experience to a novice team in terms of Championship experience."

'I'll be ready for whatever the season holds'

Smallbone came on as a second-half substitute in Southampton's penultimate pre-season friendly against Premier League side Bournemouth on Tuesday, which they narrowly lost 3-2.

The match was the first at St Mary's for new Saints boss Russell Martin.

"It was difficult because Bournemouth are such a high press team," Smallbone added.

"When I came on I tried to change the tempo of the game and bring some attacking play into the team and into the stadium for the fans.

"I was looking forward to getting on the pitch and hopefully gave a good account of myself.

"Coming into the new season I wasn't sure where the manager would have me playing, but as the pre-season has gone on I have grown and enjoyed being in a role controlling and dictating the game and I will be happy playing wherever to help the team out.

"I'll be ready for whatever the season holds and I'm looking forward to it."