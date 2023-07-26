Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

George Nurse featured in recent pre-season friendlies after being out for nine months

Shrewsbury Town wing-back George Nurse faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Nurse, 24, recently returned to action having suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last September.

But he sustained another serious injury towards the end of a pre-season friendly against Coventry.

"We are not sure of the severity yet. But we do know it is going to keep him out for months rather than weeks," said boss Matt Taylor.

"I'm really disappointed for him because I know how hard he has worked.

"I am gutted for him because he has worked so hard to get in a position where he was competing for the first game of the season.

"At times football doesn't seem fair and this is one of those moments for George."