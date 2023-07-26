Lionel Messi scores twice and assists once on first Inter Miami start in 4-0 win
Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted once on his first start for Inter Miami in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.
The Argentina star, 36, scored two inside the opening 22 minutes before setting up team-mate Robert Taylor in the second half.
After netting his second, Messi celebrated by pointing at Inter Miami owner David Beckham.
His performance follows a match-winning stoppage-time free-kick on his debut last week.
"He can do everything on the ball. He can keep it in tight spaces, and he makes the right decision 100% of the time," said Taylor.
"Most of the time he'll find one of his team-mates. He brings so much quality to the team, so much. I mean, he's the best player in the world.
"This is what he does - he scores two goals, he scored last game, gets another assist. It's a dream come true to play with him."
Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, only trained with his team-mates for the first time last week after moving to the Major League Soccer side following the end of his contract at Paris St-Germain.
The 2022 World Cup-winner scored 32 goals in 75 games during a two-year spell with the French champions and turned down lucrative offers from other countries to play in the US.
Messi opened the scoring in the ninth minute, firing home a rebound from his own shot after controlling a ball over the top from former Barcelona team-mate and fellow new arrival Sergio Busquets.
He doubled the lead 13 minutes later, combining with Finland midfielder Taylor to slot home a low cross from close-range.
Taylor added a third before half-time, before Messi put the 28-year-old through on the break in the second half to complete the scoring.
Messi and Busquets were then substituted in the 78th minute, receiving a standing ovation from fans inside the 20,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium.
The win saw Inter Miami move into the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.
