Corey O'Keefe scored his only Forest Green goal in an EFL Trophy game against Exeter

Barnsley have signed full-back Corey O'Keeffe from League Two club Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 50 appearances in 2022-23, including a 2-0 defeat at Oakwell last October, as Forest Green were relegated from League One.

O'Keefe began his career at Birmingham City and has also had spells with Mansfield Town and Rochdale.

He has agreed a four-year deal at Oakwell and is Barnsley's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

"I'm ready to help the team go one step further this season and get promotion," the Irishman, who can also play in midfield, told the club website. external-link

Following last season's League One play-off final defeat at Wembley by Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley start the new campaign with a home game against Port Vale on 5 August.

