Michael Duffy was one of three Derry City scorers in their first round win over Athlone Town

FAI Cup holders Derry City have been drawn at home to St Patrick's Athletic in the second round of this year's competition.

The Brandywell tie is the only all-Premiership encounter in the last-16 stage, with games scheduled for the weekend ending Sunday 20 August.

The Candystripes saw off First Division side Athlone Town 3-0 on Sunday to progress to round two.

Will Patching, Brandon Cavanagh and Michael Duffy were the Derry scorers.