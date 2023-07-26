USA are the defending champions after they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in 2019 to win the Women's World Cup

It is a recreation of the 2019 Women's World Cup final as USA face the Netherlands in one of the most eye-catching clashes of the group stages in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

The USA triumphed 2-0 four years ago and this reunion is likely to determine who finishes top of Group E.

Meanwhile, Portugal take on Vietnam in the group's other game, while co-hosts Australia look to secure their second win as they face Nigeria in Group B.

Here is what to look out for on day eight of the Women's World Cup.

USA v Netherlands

Group E | Wellington | 02:00 BST | BBC

There is plenty on the line when USA and the Netherlands meet in a mouthwatering clash.

Goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle ensured the USA defended their title in France four years ago, and their opponents will be out for revenge on Thursday.

"This will be an example of modern women's football," the Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said.

"It will be a fight from the first minute until the last with teams who want to compete, teams who want to win, teams who respect each other, who both have no fear.

"Both want to win the group so this is going to be a really good match."

The Dutch will be without striker Lineth Beerensteyn for the game after she injured her ankle in the 1-0 win against Portugal in their group opener.

The United States are bidding for a third World Cup title in a row and began their 2023 campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

"For us, it's just a very important game in the group stage and we will do whatever it takes," boss Vlatko Andonovski said.

The United States had 26 shots on goal against Vietnam but just seven on target and Andonovski wants his side to be more ruthless.

"We've spent time looking into it in different ways," he said of what they had been doing to improve in front of goal.

"On the pitch in training, but also reviewing videos, talking with individual players and helping them with their approach."

BBC Sport football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis' prediction: This is a repeat of the 2019 final, and I am going for another USA win... but it is going to be close.

It is hard to tell what kind of shape the world champions are in from their first game, because Vietnam did not really try to get out of their own half, but we will find out a lot more about them here.

The Netherlands have not found their best form for a while but I do think they are improving. 2-1.

Key stat: The Netherlands are winless in their last nine meetings with the USA in all competitions, losing eight times and conceding at least two goals in each of those games (28 in total).

Portugal v Vietnam

Group E | Hamilton | 08:30 BST | ITV

Both sides go into this game looking to pick up their first win of the tournament after losing their opening-round fixtures.

Portugal are making their Women's World Cup debut and will be targeting this game for three points with defending champions USA their opponents in their final group game.

Vietnam are also playing at the tournament for the first time and they showed plenty of spirit in their opening defeat against the United States.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: Portugal didn't really get going against the Netherlands but we will see much more of them in attack here.

It's clear Vietnam are not going to get out of Group E but the experience of playing at this level is going to be massive for them, and they showed against the USA how well they can defend. 2-0.

Key stat: Against the USA, Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung (73y 31d) became the oldest coach to take charge of a team in a Women's World Cup match in the history of the competition.

Australia v Nigeria

Group B | Brisbane | 11:00 BST | BBC

Australia have been hit by more injuries as the co-hosts look to close in on a place in the last 16.

The Matildas are already without the injured Sam Kerr for Thursday's game and now fellow forward Mary Fowler - who replaced the Chelsea star in their opening game - is also unavailable after suffering a head knock during training.

It leaves Arsenal's Caitlin Foord as their only recognised striker. Defender Aivi Luik is also ruled out after hurting her head during training.

"Everything was good, we were just unlucky unfortunately, two head knocks. We didn't do anything different than normal," Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said.

"The players kept going. They are on a mission and just focused on what they can control, so credit to them in [Tuesday's] training on how they responded to it."

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum is not taking a depleted Australia side for granted as they look to build on their impressive 0-0 draw with Canada in their Group B opener.

"I don't think it really changes our tactics and what we are trying to do. They obviously still have a lot of weapons that can hurt you," said the American.

"We know the strength of their team, I know a lot of their players well from when I was coaching in the [American] NWSL, I know their quality.

"So we cannot go into the match thinking we are at some advantage for that reason. We have to stick to the gameplan and how we have been preparing for them since after the Canada match."

Brown-Finnis' prediction: Australia are missing Sam Kerr and we don't know yet when she will be fit again after her calf injury on the eve of the tournament.

Fingers crossed she is back soon, but without her this is going to be a tough game for Australia.

Nigeria showed against Canada that they are hard to beat, and I wouldn't be surprised if they got another point here too - which would leave the Matildas with more work to do to get out of their group. 1-1

Key stat: In their opening match, Nigeria were involved in a goalless draw at the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, in what is their 27th match in the competition.