Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville's Rory Hale in action against Linfield's Chris Shields

The date of the Irish Premiership match between Linfield and Cliftonville at Windsor Park has been switched from Saturday 5 August to Tuesday 22 August.

The game had been scheduled to take place at 17:30 BST on the first Saturday of the new league season.

Linfield's continued involvement in the Europa Conference League meant that a new date had to be agreed however.

The match will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

A new date for the fixture was understood to be a matter of some debate between the clubs, who have now settled for a Tuesday night kick-off.

Linfield will play the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Polish side Pogon Szczecin on Thursday 3 August.

The new Premiership season will begin with a derby encounter between Coleraine and Ballymena United on Friday 4 August, with that match also live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.