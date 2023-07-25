Joe Wright: Millwall loan goalkeeper to Salford City on a deal until January 2024
Millwall have loaned goalkeeper Joe Wright to League Two side Salford City until January.
The 22-year-old has been at the Championship club since the age of 13 but is yet to make his senior debut.
Wright tasted first-team football with 14 games on loan to Bath City in National League South last season, as well as a stint at Cray Wanderers.
"It's a great opportunity for me to come to a fairly new club, rising through the ranks," Wright said.
"There's great ambition here, so I'm really looking forward to getting started."
