Joe Wright has been involved in matchday squads for Millwall but is yet to play a competitive first-team game

Millwall have loaned goalkeeper Joe Wright to League Two side Salford City until January.

The 22-year-old has been at the Championship club since the age of 13 but is yet to make his senior debut.

Wright tasted first-team football with 14 games on loan to Bath City in National League South last season, as well as a stint at Cray Wanderers.

"It's a great opportunity for me to come to a fairly new club, rising through the ranks," Wright said. external-link

"There's great ambition here, so I'm really looking forward to getting started."

