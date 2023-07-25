Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Ashley Fletcher scored two goals in 26 Championship appearances for Wigan last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Watford striker Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old, who came through Manchester United's academy, spent 2022-23 on loan in the second tier with Wigan Athletic.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz signed Fletcher for the Hornets in June 2021 after the end of his Middlesbrough contract.

He could make his competitive debut for Wednesday when they take on Southampton on Friday, 4 August.

