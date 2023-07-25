Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward from Man Utd
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United on a five-year deal.
The 21-year-old moves on from Old Trafford, with Forest believed to have paid United a fee of £15m.
Elanga had been with United since he was 12 and achieved a first-team breakthrough in 2021, making 55 appearances for the club in all.
"It's a pleasure to be here. It's a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well," said Elanga.
"It's a big step and I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground.
"I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place."
