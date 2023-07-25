Paul Warne has brought in four defenders and a goalkeeper since Derby's transfer embargo was lifted in May

Derby County boss Paul Warne wants to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new League One campaign.

The Rams lost David McGoldrick, their top scorer from last season, to Notts County, but have since brought in Rotherham striker Conor Washington.

The Northern Ireland international is one of Derby's seven summer signings, but is the only striker among them.

"I would like a nine and a number 10 really, but I'm not trying to be greedy," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I think we've got it potentially in our budget to bring in at least another one or two, or spread it more thin and go three, but I think I'd be happy with two good ones."

Warne said his squad is "possibly two or three short", but believes he will be unable to reinvest the funds from the sale of midfielder Jason Knight in a new forward.

"If we're getting a player in that's better than the ones that we've got out here, who's currently under contract, then you're going to do well to get a number nine here for £200,000," he said.

"So it's either a free or a loan, they're really our options."

Washington is yet to play in Derby's pre-season programme as he recovers from knee surgery in April, but is expected to return next week along with Australia international left-back Callum Elder.

Warne confirmed midfielder Louie Sibley's recovery from a calf problem was further away, while new signing Kane Wilson is a "long way off fitness" after an injury-plagued 2022-23 season.

"We obviously need another attacker, I personally would like another wing-back, Warne added.

"I think Thommo (midfielder Liam Thompson) has done brilliantly at left wing-back, but Kane is a long way off fitness so we need to get him fit and we need to get Callum back.

"When everyone's fit it doesn't look like you've got any issues, but you don't have many games during the season where you've got 20 players fit, so I think we could do with another one there."

The Rams finished seventh last season and begin their bid for a return to the Championship on Saturday, 5 August, at home to Wigan.