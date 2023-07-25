Close menu

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Will Frenchman move to Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe pictured playing for Paris St-Germain
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is the subject of a world record £259 bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal

The future of Kylian Mbappe has become this summer's headline transfer saga.

With the France captain having refused to sign a contract extension at Paris St-Germain, the French champions are attempting to cash in on their record goalscorer to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Step forward Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who shocked the footballing world on Monday with an eye-watering world record bid of £259m for the World Cup winner.

But what happens now? Could he actually swap the Champions League for the Saudi Pro League? And where is the striker likely to end up?

How have we got here?

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euro (£166m) move, has scored 212 goals in 260 games.

Despite plenty of domestic success and the creation of a strikeforce including three of the world's biggest stars in Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Qatari-owned club have failed to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.

Mbappe has a contract until June 2024, but last month it was revealed he had told the club he will stay this season but will not extend his deal.

The fallout has become bitter, with PSG leaving him out of their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a tough stance and there have been suggestions Mbappe will not be selected for an entire year if he refuses to break the current deadlock.

The French club have now given Al-Hilal, one of four clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, permission to speak to Mbappe.

So is Mbappe going to Saudi and what could his wages be at Al-Hilal?

French football journalist Lisa Leroux believes the £259m offer proves Mbappe "really is a once in a generation player" but that "he won't go, for him it's more than just about the money".

If he moved to Saudi, Mbappe would likely become the highest paid player in football, eclipsing the reported £177m-a year-earned by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr after his move from Manchester United in December.

It has been reportedexternal-link that Mbappe could earn close to 700m euros (£602m) a year with commercial arrangements and image rights on top of his salary.

"No player has ever been offered this salary in football, and I think even in sporting history for one year," Leroux said. "The salary that he would be getting would just be historic and out of this world.

"It would be about 59m euros a month, almost 2m euros a day."

French football expert Julien Laurens agrees and says Mbappe will not go to Saudi.

"He doesn't want to go there" Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live. "When PSG say we have given permission to speak to Mbappe, he doesn't want to speak to them, Al-Hilal know that. It's not about money for him.

"He just wants to win every trophy possible. Right now, at 24 years old, that does not include the Saudi League."

If not Saudi then where?

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the player and he was close to a move to Spain before signing his latest PSG deal last year. He says reports he wants to join Real this summer are "lies".

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have also expressed an interest.

PSG are open to the idea of Mbappe leaving on loan this summer to see out the final year of his contract elsewhere.

This would allow him to join Real for nothing in 12 months' time, keep playing this season and generate a loan fee for PSG.

"We know for example Barcelona yesterday picked up the phone to PSG, and said listen 'we can't afford any transfer fee for him, we can't even afford his wages',"said Laurens.

"Mbappe earns 72m euros gross a year, but no-one can pay that so he will have to take a pay cut and he's aware of it, but Barcelona said 'how about we swap players for Mbappe, who do you want in our squad?'

"Every big club in Europe is going to try to put something together to maybe, firstly, convince PSG to sell to them, and then convince Mbappe to come to them.

"That could be from United, to Liverpool, all the English clubs, maybe in Italy as well, but Real Madrid are the favourites because they have the money, that's where he wants to go, and they want him.

"As we've been saying before, they've been chasing him since he was 11 years old. Real are the big favourites but are they ready to pay the 150m euros that PSG would want, instead of waiting and getting him or nothing in 12 months' time?"

Is Real Madrid a done deal then?

Laurens thinks Real should move for Mbappe this summer, rather than take the risk of waiting until he becomes a free agent, when they will "get into a bidding war, in terms of signing on fees and wages".

"If they sign him now then their team gets much better already. Why wait if they have the money?" he added.

"Even as a free agent, to sign him you have to give a big signing on fee. For Real it makes sense if they can move now. It is just a matter of when the negotiations start between the two clubs, they are huge favourites to land him this summer.

"They had the money for him a year ago, when he decided, against all odds and as a big surprise, to stay in Paris for longer and not go to Real on a free.

"Even after spending 103m euros on [England midfielder] Jude Bellingham there is space in the wage bill and money available for a transfer fee. If they pay £150m it would be spread over the length of the contract."

Does financial fair play apply to Saudi?

In June, four of the country's leading clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, were taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United.

Since the marquee signing of Ronaldo, the league's 18 teams have gone on a spending spree attracting some of the game's biggest names from across Europe including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move.

European football clubs have to adhere to financial regulations known as Financial Fair Play, to ensure clubs are not spending more than they earn.

But this does not apply to Saudi Arabia, who play in the Asian Football Confederation, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

"What distinguishes the Saudi Pro League from European football is there isn't the restriction of financial fair play," he said.

"Therefore, even if Premier League clubs do offer more money, they will always be out-bid as they [the Saudi clubs] don't have any cost control restrictions."

Comments

Join the conversation

240 comments

  • Comment posted by Stockingman, today at 14:19

    There was once a lad called MBappe
    Whose life at PSG was unhappy
    So he left his chateau
    And followed the dough
    To a league that's no better than crappy

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 14:20

      JimmyC replied:
      Outstanding!

  • Comment posted by jockstrettle, today at 13:57

    Make no mistake its all about money, football has been for a long time, so with a bit of luck all the money grabbers will move to Saudi, the bloodsuckers who run the E.P.L. will then leave us alone and the true fans can get their game back.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:58

      RichardRichard replied:
      I agree with this. The proper fans have nothing to get hysterical over.

  • Comment posted by Glozboy, today at 14:12

    This is even more boring than the Kane saga. I feel sorry for the BBC writers having to churn out this guff, day in, day out.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 14:15

      JimmyC replied:
      … and the man United sale!

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 14:04

    PSG have offered him a contract and are now upset that he intends to fulfill it?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:41

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      They never expected him to fulfill it and now he wants to their plan has gone off the rails.

  • Comment posted by Bazpos, today at 13:45

    Does he want to be richer than his wildest dreams and play in a meaningless league or does he just want to be just very rich and play Champions league in Europe. It's a dilemma I wouldn't want.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 13:48

      Common Sense mate replied:
      Imagine having more money than you could ever spend and still making life decisions based on how much money you will be making. I like to think at this point Mbappe no longer has to be a slave to the money, but who knows!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:18

    Please can we have another HYS on this this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 14:28

      Just_facts replied:
      6pm tonight, here we go...

  • Comment posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 13:49

    Lets face it, why would he, he gets a loyalty bonus for seeing out his contract, he will get his dream move to real Madrid and he clearly dislikes PSG right now, would he want to give them some financial backing?

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 14:09

      Dad replied:
      Would be funny if he bankrupts madrid...

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 14:04

    Let him go there he has Never played in a decent league his whole career why start now!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:49

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      The point is, as explained in the article' he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia and would like to join Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by empirix , today at 13:44

    Great player but brings unnecessary financial stress. Don't want him, not that we could afford him !

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:40

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And who are 'we'?

  • Comment posted by zaplong, today at 14:06

    Far more chance of him going to Saudi Arabia than to Spurs. Got to laugh when you see them mentioned in the same breath as a world class player.

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 14:15

      Gunner replied:
      Or any decent player, that still has a spine

      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 14:18

    This is no longer football, it’s all about marketing, subscriptions and image rights ….. the game itself is incidental.

    • Reply posted by Lemo, today at 14:33

      Lemo replied:
      it's about Likes. And Hashtags.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 13:59

    Imagine playing for a club that offers you a contract and then threatens to bench you for a whole season for not allowing them to sell you early for a profit.

  • Comment posted by WLMatter, today at 13:43

    Will he move to Saudi Arabia ? - lets hope so - he sounds like a spoilt little brat - so where better would he be suited by being the highest paid and best player in their little league !

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 13:47

      Gunner replied:
      And you know this how? just another envious nasty person

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 14:11

    Not quite sure why he would want PSG to pocket £260m when he can wait till Christmas and demand a big chunk of that for himself

    • Reply posted by BigWoodenSpoon, today at 14:18

      BigWoodenSpoon replied:
      He could royally do-over PSG just by staying put for a year. They lose out on millions of Euros, he still gets paid his £72m, they have their hands tied with regards to FFP (as I understand it). They probably still won't learn their lesson over all this.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 14:36

    There's 2 types of people in this HYS, people who would take $700m to play football for 12 months in a country with horrendous human rights,... and liars.

    • Reply posted by Your mess your mop, today at 14:40

      Your mess your mop replied:
      The fact that you seem to have no morality or know the difference between right and wrong doesn't mean everyone else does.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:40

    Man Utd must be very miffed that their latest summer saga “The Signing of Hojlund” has had to take a back seat to Mbappe.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:54

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Even the ‘Kane Saga’ has more interest and drama than the Hojlund chase, looks like the Man Utd sagas are not what they use to be, excitement and attention grabbing wise.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 13:56

    I really don't think he cares about trophies, he knows he is unbeatable on his day and has an opportunity to be a billionaire in his 20's, I am sure the money is the real prize for him

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 14:35

      dan replied:
      Not sure where this "he doesn't care about trophies" comes from. PSG aren't winning the CL this year, Ligue 1 is a farmers league, and hardly anyone can afford him.

      The 1 club he wants (Real Madrid) can't afford him this year, so for 12 months he makes a shedload of cash then get his dream move and in a team capable of winning the CL

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 14:32

    You have a shelf life of up to 20 years as a player, maybe more, maybe less if you get injured. €700m tax-free should set him up for a few years :)

    This has been coming for some time, me > club > country will apply to some players. It's just annoying it's not a European league plus SA is maybe less nice to be in if you're a woman, gay or a French Bulldog....

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 14:06

    Just another HYS to bash Mbappe and Saudi Arabia. If your family member got a well paid job in Saudi and they took it, I wonder if you'd bash them too. Why don't we bash the Africans and South Americans that come here for more money? Let me drink my tea 🍵

    • Reply posted by robbo1964, today at 14:11

      robbo1964 replied:
      Don`t you think he is well paid now?

  • Comment posted by snodgewacker, today at 14:07

    He will go to saudi for a year, he’s not going to play for PSG again and they will sell him now, he’ll hope that Real Madrid can afford him in a year’s time presumably

