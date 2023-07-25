Close menu

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Will Frenchman move to Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe pictured playing for Paris St-Germain
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is the subject of a world record £259 bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal

The future of Kylian Mbappe has become this summer's headline transfer saga.

After refusing to sign a contract extension at Paris St-Germain, the French champions are attempting to cash in on their World Cup winner to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Step forward Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who shocked the footballing world on Monday with an eye-watering world record bid of £259m for the France captain and PSG's record goalscorer.

But what happens now? Could he actually swap the Champions League for the Saudi Pro League? And where is the striker likely to end up?

How have we got here?

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euro (£166m) move, has scored 212 goals in 260 games.

Despite plenty of domestic success and creating a strikeforce of three of the world's biggest stars in Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Qatari-owned club have failed to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.

Mbappe has a contract until June 2024, but last month it was revealed he had told the club he will stay this season but will not extend his deal.

The fallout has become bitter, with PSG leaving him out of their pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a tough stance and there have been suggestions Mbappe will not be selected for an entire year if he refuses to break the current deadlock.

The French club have now given Al-Hilal, one of four clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, permission to speak to Mbappe.

So is Mbappe going to Saudi?

French football journalist Lisa Leroux believes the £259m offer proves Mbappe "really is a once in a generation player" but "he won't go, for him it's more than just about the money".

"No player has ever been offered this salary in football, and I think even in sporting history for one year," she said. "The salary that he would be getting would just be historic and out of this world."

French football expert Julien Laurens agrees and says Mbappe will not go to Saudi.

"He doesn't want to go there" Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live. "When PSG say we have given permission to speak to Mbappe, he doesn't want to speak to them, Al-Hilal know that. It's not about money for him.

"He just wants to win every trophy possible. Right now, at 24 years old, that does not include the Saudi League."

If not Saudi then where?

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the player and he was close to a move to Spain before signing his latest PSG deal last year. He says reports he wants to join Real this summer are "lies".

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have also expressed an interest.

PSG are open to the idea of Mbappe leaving on loan this summer to see out the final year of his contract elsewhere.

This would allow him to join Real for nothing in 12 months' time, keep playing this season and generate a loan fee for PSG.

"We know for example Barcelona yesterday picked up the phone to PSG, and said listen 'we can't afford any transfer fee for him, we can't even afford his wages',"said Laurens.

"Mbappe earns 72m euros gross a year, but no-one can pay that so he will have to take a pay cut and he's aware of it, but Barcelona said 'how about we swap players for Mbappe, who do you want in our squad?'

"Every big club in Europe is going to try to put something together to maybe, firstly, convince PSG to sell to them, and then convince Mbappe to come to them.

"That could be from United, to Liverpool, all the English clubs, maybe in Italy as well, but Real Madrid are the favourites because they have the money, that's where he wants to go, and they want him.

"As we've been saying before, they've been chasing him since he was 11 years old. Real are the big favourites but are they ready to pay the 150m euros that PSG would want, instead of waiting and getting him or nothing in 12 months' time?"

Is Real Madrid a done deal then?

Laurens thinks Real should move for Mbappe this summer, rather than take the risk of waiting until he becomes a free agent, when they will "get into a bidding war, in terms of signing on fees and wages".

"If they sign him now then their team gets much better already. Why wait if they have the money?" he added.

"Even as a free agent, to sign him you have to give a big signing on fee. For Real it makes sense if they can move now. It is just a matter of when the negotiations start between the two clubs, they are huge favourites to land him this summer.

"They had the money for him a year ago, when he decided, against all odds and as a big surprise, to stay in Paris for longer and not go to Real on a free.

"Even after spending 103m euros on [England midfielder] Jude Bellingham there is space in the wage bill and money available for a transfer fee. If they pay £150m it would be spread over the length of the contract."

Does financial fair play apply to Saudi?

In June, four of the country's leading clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, were taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United.

Since the marquee signing of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in December, the league's 18 teams have gone on a spending spree attracting some of the game's biggest names from across Europe including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move.

European football clubs have to adhere to financial regulations known as Financial Fair Play, to ensure clubs are not spending more than they earn.

But this does not apply to Saudi Arabia, who play in the Asian Football Confederation, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

"What distinguishes the Saudi Pro League from European football is there isn't the restrictions of financial fair play," he said.

"Therefore, even if Premier League clubs do offer more money, they will always be out-bid as they [the Saudi clubs] don't have any cost control restrictions."

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:02

    Prima Donna of the highest order !! Messiah complex and ability to divide any dressing room !!

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 14:02

    He's clearly motivated by money given the contracts he has worked for himself, so wouldn't be surprising if he did a year in Saudi for a silly amount then went to Madrid next season and got another obscene signing on fee.

    He's clearly one of the best in the world but his diva side is becoming a bit much

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 14:02

    Where does the fee of £259m come from? PSG are desperate to not lose him on a free so surely they would accept considerably less than this?
    Its probably a moot point as i still think he'll say no but i just don't get why thy are offering over £100m more than what they probably need to 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 14:01

    He’s won the lot. He might as well.
    Go there for a couple of years earn 100’s of millions then leave at 26 with your whole career ahead of you. No brainer

  • Comment posted by NoAgenda, today at 14:01

    Surely players are remembered for their achievements , not their bank balance. Mbappe and Kane for that matter would be better off, staying in top flight football and achieving trophies in a competitive league. So Kane should stay in the Prem and Mbappe should join him, no good staying in France or going to Spain and playing in 1 or 2 team leagues!

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 14:00

    Of course he’ll go. Who wouldn’t want to make €700m in a year?

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 14:00

    More greedy than Messi who turned down an offer to play for free for his boyhood club that’s made him quite a fortune.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 13:59

    Imagine playing for a club that offers you a contract and then threatens to bench you for a whole season for not allowing them to sell you early for a profit.

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 13:57

    He can do whatever he wants. It's a matter of finding out what he wants - he wants to go to Real Madrid.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 14:00

      Common Sense mate replied:
      But Madrid are highly unlikely to be able to afford him this year. So what happens until next year?

  • Comment posted by jockstrettle, today at 13:57

    Make no mistake its all about money, football has been for a long time, so with a bit of luck all the money grabbers will move to Saudi, the bloodsuckers who run the E.P.L. will then leave us alone and the true fans can get their game back.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:58

      RichardRichard replied:
      I agree with this. The proper fans have nothing to get hysterical over.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 13:56

    I really don't think he cares about trophies, he knows he is unbeatable on his day and has an opportunity to be a billionaire in his 20's, I am sure the money is the real prize for him

  • Comment posted by MadasaRam, today at 13:55

    Insane use of money, when that amount of money could help so many of the world's poorest.

    • Reply posted by sticks and stones, today at 14:03

      sticks and stones replied:
      Tell me about it I need a new washing machine my one has just broken down

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:52

    I’m a retired senior citizen living in Glasgow. If someone offered me £60m per annum to go to Saudi Arabia, I would respectfully turn them down.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:56

      RichardRichard replied:
      Too dry for you? Talking about the lack of booze, of course.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 13:52

    I would go there for two years then head to Madrid on a free. He'll only be 26 then. He can spend his prime years fighting for the champions league

    • Reply posted by linekerswalkers, today at 13:57

      linekerswalkers replied:
      How would that work?

  • Comment posted by DanSmart, today at 13:49

    This will be the defining moment of his career............. test himself against the best and become a legend........... or take the money and feed the haters............

    • Reply posted by GymKhana, today at 13:56

      GymKhana replied:
      I don’t think there is a club in Europe willing to pay the fee and wage structure involved. The player him self has come accustomed to this ridiculous amounts of money if anything he will want an increase.

  • Comment posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 13:49

    Lets face it, why would he, he gets a loyalty bonus for seeing out his contract, he will get his dream move to real Madrid and he clearly dislikes PSG right now, would he want to give them some financial backing?

  • Comment posted by -___- p, today at 13:49

    He might as well if psg aren't going to let him play this year. Surely this is a win win. If Madrid can still get him on a free.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 14:01

      Name replied:
      If he's fit and selectable, they will have to let him play. If they don't, it could be seen as moral harrassment by a labour tribunal. They'd be taken to the cleaners.

  • Comment posted by one day at a time, today at 13:47

    Come to England. We'll make you feel loved!

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:57

      RichardRichard replied:
      If the other comments are anything to go by.

  • Comment posted by Bazpos, today at 13:45

    Does he want to be richer than his wildest dreams and play in a meaningless league or does he just want to be just very rich and play Champions league in Europe. It's a dilemma I wouldn't want.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 13:48

      Common Sense mate replied:
      Imagine having more money than you could ever spend and still making life decisions based on how much money you will be making. I like to think at this point Mbappe no longer has to be a slave to the money, but who knows!

  • Comment posted by silver333, today at 13:44

    Would rather he played in a more competitive league, but no one knows what's around the corner, a career ending injury for example. I would cash in now and see what the future brings.

