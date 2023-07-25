Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Conor Gallagher made his Chelsea debut in August 2022

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says Conor Gallagher is still in his plans after the club rejected a reported £40m bid from West Ham.

The England midfielder, 23, has two years left on his contract and is on the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

He made his senior Chelsea debut last season and went on to score three goals in 45 appearances.

"At the moment I am happy with him and his performance," Pochettino said.

Gallagher, a Chelsea academy graduate, was named Crystal Palace's player of the season at the end of a loan spell there in 2021-22.

He made his England debut in November 2021, and has won seven caps.

"The players that are here on the tour are in our plan," Pochettino said.

"Conor is in our plan. I was talking with him the first day that he arrived that he's in our plans.

"At the moment, there's nothing to say."

Chelsea's ownership group has been trying to avoid letting players enter the last two years of their contracts, a situation that played out with Mason Mount's £55m move to Manchester United.

Chelsea like Gallagher but accept there is a chance he could leave.