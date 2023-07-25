Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Conor Gallagher made his Chelsea debut in August 2022

Chelsea have rejected a bid from West Ham for England midfielder Conor Gallagher worth a reported £40m.

Gallagher, 23, has two years left on his contract and is currently on the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

The Chelsea academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021-22, winning player of the season and making his England debut.

He made his Chelsea debut last season and went on to score three goals in 45 appearances.

Chelsea's ownership group has been trying to avoid letting players enter the last two years of their contracts, a situation that played out with Mason Mount's £55m move to Manchester United.

Chelsea like Gallagher but accept there is a chance he could leave.