Chris Bart-Williams made 245 appearances for Nottingham Forest in all competitions

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died aged 49.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed he had died in the United States, where he was a coach and mentor.

The club added: " We are deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams."

Bart-Williams started his career at Leyton Orient and scored on his full debut for the club in a 4-0 win against Tranmere Rovers as a 16-year-old.

He joined the Owls in 1991 and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Bart-Williams moved to Forest in 1995 and made more than 200 outings for the City ground side before stints at Charlton and Ipswich Town.

His death comes on the same day as that of Trevor Francis, who Forest made Britain's first £1m footballer when they signed him from Birmingham City in 1979.

Francis also managed Bart-Williams when he was in charge of Sheffield Wednesday and brought him on as a substitute in the 1993 FA Cup final, which saw the Owls beaten by Arsenal following a replay.

"Bart-Williams' untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough, Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history," added Sheffield Wednesday in a statement.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Mark Bright described Bart-Williams as "a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy".

He added: external-link "To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team-mates."

Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper Kevin Pressman said: "Devastating day, to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team-mate Chris Bart Williams, both taken so soon, RIP Trevor and Chris."

At Forest, Bart-Williams helped the club win the old First Division title in 1997-98 to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Former Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley posted on Twitter: "I'm so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris."

Ex-England striker Darren Bent, who played with Bart-Williams at Charlton, said: "RIP My former team mate Chris Bart-Williams, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Former Coventry and Liverpool striker David Speedie tweeted: "Just when I thought the day couldn't get any worse, I've heard the devastating news Chris Bart-Williams has passed away. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of Chris at this difficult time. RIP Chris."