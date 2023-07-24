Nathaniel MG Cup: Haverfordwest County to host Cardiff City U21s
European heroes Haverfordwest County will face Cardiff City's Under-21 side in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round, in a meeting of the Bluebirds.
County beat North Macedonia's Shkendija on penalties at Cardiff City Stadium to reach the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.
They will host City's youngsters, who beat Cambrian & Clydach in the last round, on the weekend of Saturday, 5 August.
Swansea City's Under-21 side will host Caerau Ely.
Cymru Premier champions The New Saints will face Connah's Quay Nomads in the second round for the second successive season.
Nomads beat Saints on penalties and went on to reach the final, where they lost to Bala on spot kicks.
Holders Bala will be away to Cymru North side Ruthin Town.
Nathaniel MG Cup second round draw
Northern section
Colwyn Bay v Airbus UK Broughton
Buckley Town v Denbigh Town
Newtown v Guilsfield
Caernarfon Town v Porthmadog
Bangor 1876 v Gresford Athletic
Ruthin Town v Bala Town
Prestatyn Town v Flint Town United
The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads
Southern section
Trefelin v Abertillery Bluebirds/Ammanford
Briton Ferry Llansawel v Llantwit Major
Taffs Well v Cardiff Met
Llanelli Town v Pontypridd United
Penybont v Afan Lido
Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town
Swansea City v Caerau Ely
Haverfordwest County v Cardiff City
Ties to be played weekend of 4/5 August, 2023