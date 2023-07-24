Last updated on .From the section Welsh

European heroes Haverfordwest County will face Cardiff City's Under-21 side in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round, in a meeting of the Bluebirds.

County beat North Macedonia's Shkendija on penalties at Cardiff City Stadium to reach the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

They will host City's youngsters, who beat Cambrian & Clydach in the last round, on the weekend of Saturday, 5 August.

Swansea City's Under-21 side will host Caerau Ely.

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints will face Connah's Quay Nomads in the second round for the second successive season.

Nomads beat Saints on penalties and went on to reach the final, where they lost to Bala on spot kicks.

Holders Bala will be away to Cymru North side Ruthin Town.

Nathaniel MG Cup second round draw

Northern section

Colwyn Bay v Airbus UK Broughton

Buckley Town v Denbigh Town

Newtown v Guilsfield

Caernarfon Town v Porthmadog

Bangor 1876 v Gresford Athletic

Ruthin Town v Bala Town

Prestatyn Town v Flint Town United

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads

Southern section

Trefelin v Abertillery Bluebirds/Ammanford

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Llantwit Major

Taffs Well v Cardiff Met

Llanelli Town v Pontypridd United

Penybont v Afan Lido

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town

Swansea City v Caerau Ely

Haverfordwest County v Cardiff City

Ties to be played weekend of 4/5 August, 2023