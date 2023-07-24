Last updated on .From the section Newport

London-born Josh Seberry is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland, England and South Africa

Defender Josh Seberry has joined League Two Newport County from League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne on a two-year deal.

Seberry, 19, has been on trial with The Exiles and played in friendlies against Undy and Pontypridd United.

The young Irishman impressed compatriot Graham Coughlan, with the County boss handing Seberry a professional contract.

"Josh comes very highly recommended,'' Coughlan said.

"He's a natural athlete and has great physical attributes.

"He has a lot of learning and development ahead of him, which will take time, but he is a very exciting project and we are all really looking forward to working with him.''

Seberry came through the ranks at Drogheda United before a move to Shelbourne in 2022, where he progressed to the first team.

"There's a really good vibe among the team," Seberry said on completing his move to south Wales.

"I can feel myself getting quicker and sharper already, so hopefully the only way is up from here.''