James Ball's last goal for Rochdale came against Harrogate Town on 3 December

League Two side AFC Wimbledon have signed Rochdale midfielder James Ball.

The 27-year-old, who was still under contract at Dale, has moved on a free transfer after the club's relegation from the EFL at the end of last season.

He scored seven goals in 47 appearances for Dale during an 18-month stay at the club, after joining from Solihull Moors in January 2022.

Ball is the 10th new player to move to Johnnie Jackson's Wimbledon since the end of last season.

"Myself and the manager had a couple of calls and he expressed what he wants to see from the team. Everything he said fitted with my game and what I want to do this season," Ball told the club website.

"Moving forwards in terms of position has been a natural progression. I've became a goalscoring midfielder over time and that's what I pride myself on. I'm big, I'm physical and I like getting in the box."

