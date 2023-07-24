Close menu

Premier League chief Richard Masters 'not too concerned' by Saudi Arabia influence

From the section Football

Richard Masters: Premier League chief not worried about Saudi Pro League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he "wouldn't be too concerned at the moment" about Saudi Arabia's growing influence in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in January and a number of high-profile players have followed him this summer.

Al-Hilal have also made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

"Something new is obviously happening," Masters told BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

"The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league by 2030.

"They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

"It has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

"I wouldn't be too concerned at the moment but, obviously, Saudi Arabian clubs have as much right to purchase players as any other league does.

"In the end, the Premier League is a £6bn-a-year operation in terms of revenue and that money is spent reinvested into the pitch.

"All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up."

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, who have also signed ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Portuguese forward Jota from Celtic.

They have also made a bid of £40m for Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, whose contract with Liverpool expired in the summer, has joined Al-Ahli, and they have also signed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and agreed a £30m deal for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken over as manager of Al-Ettifaq, who have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for £12m plus add-ons.

'Summer Series shows Premier League growth'

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle are in the United States to play in a Premier League Summer Series during pre-season.

Masters highlighted the crowds at the games so far as evidence of the English top-flight's continuing growth.

"The Premier League has spent 30 years building its market position. We have a fantastic competition and it speaks for itself," he said.

"It feels like we are making an impact not just on domestically but on an international scale as well."

Premier League rules 'robust'

Newcastle are set to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli, who are run by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) which also owns the Tyneside club.

Reports have claimedexternal-link that rival Premier League clubs are concerned that the French winger's transfer fee could be inflated, which would help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Saint-Maximin's expected transfer "will satisfy the Premier League".

Masters believes the Premier League's "associated party transaction rules, which are 18 months old now" should help avoid such a scenario, with fair market value being decided by "comparable evidence" and "independent assessments".

"That transaction hasn't taken place yet but anything which is inter-company has to be a fair market value and the rules cater for that," said Masters.

"I think our rules are robust. They are relatively new but they should be able to cope with that particular transaction."

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 19:53

    It kind of stinks of double standards to me, I'm an Arsenal fan and would hate to lose our best players to the Saudi league for nothing but money but ultimately its what our league has been doing to others, including its own. The teams lower down the Premier league and EFL have had their squads constantly picked at for years by the top 6, and now we're complaining!

    • Reply posted by Fratton, today at 19:57

      Fratton replied:
      Comment of the month!

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 19:44

    Money talks and let's be honest being a footballer is just a job be it a well paid one. If they continue to spend in the manner they have done they'll be having the established leagues sweating in no time, if you can triple your wages or more it's got to be tempting.

  • Comment posted by opp, today at 19:57

    Can't wait for the women's Saudi league to take off ..
    Oh

    • Reply posted by dcl1000, today at 20:04

      dcl1000 replied:
      brilliant

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 19:48

    It will not be long until UEFA and the Saudi FA find a way to include places for the Saudi teams in the Champions League, everything has it's price in football.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:52

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Sad but probably true

  • Comment posted by Fratton, today at 19:51

    He said as he inserted his head up his backside.

    • Reply posted by Ama, today at 20:22

      Ama replied:
      He knows that if the Saudis pulls their investment from the Premiership, the Premiership will crumble like a deck of cards. Reason he chose his words very carefully.

  • Comment posted by whaleoilbeefhooked, today at 19:52

    I dislike this guy more than I did Scudamore.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 20:10

    The reality is that the EPL is operating in a bubble entirely detached from reality. Cumulative wage bill of £2.1B last year, clubs regularly spending £150M+ in a single window, FFp not fit for purpose and club ownership rules lagging behind investment structures.
    Could this bubble burst? Perhaps, if people turn away from Sky/BT/Amazon and revenues dry up, but highly unlikely

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 19:41

    Well he should be.

    • Reply posted by Ama, today at 20:19

      Ama replied:
      He's a kettle and refraining from calling pot black.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 19:52

    No back handers here then?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:43

    As usual the jealous have-not's will make up all sorts of crazy ideas in the hope of derailing any Newcastle purchases or sales.

    • Reply posted by grahamclark, today at 19:54

      grahamclark replied:
      It’s not just the “have nots”. The definitely “have it already” group are the biggest moaners (ie the usual 6 except for Man City)

  • Comment posted by domestos donald, today at 20:20

    Truth is, money ruined football years ago, this is just the latest stage
    Support the lower leagues, while it’s still proper football

  • Comment posted by Innes, today at 19:56

    So they buy all the best players then loan them to their European clubs to get round the Fair Play rules?

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 20:00

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Unlike European teams who buy players and then loan them back to the selling club?

  • Comment posted by kev76, today at 20:28

    Can see even more football supporters looking at lower leagues to support now and see a live game that they can take the whole family to and get something to eat without costing the earth

  • Comment posted by toomuch, today at 20:32

    I'm more concerned about the Americans buying up the Premier league. Are they interested in football, sorry 'soccer', or are they just here to make money.
    The Glazers at ManU are an example.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:50

    Putting his head in the sand

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 20:18

    Saudi Arabia are simply doing what the major leagues in Europe have done to the 'minor' leagues and that is cream off the talent using their excess of wealth.

    The fact the shoe is now on the other foot should bring many to their senses but I don't think it will matter.

    Money allows a tiny number of people to do what the heck they like.

    I cannot see it changing any time soon.

  • Comment posted by ournige1992, today at 20:04

    For the record, it’s about 8 years ago since:

    Richard Scudamore says Premier League is 'not a charity' following £5bn TV deal

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 19:59

    I think there's a degree of naivety about Masters' comments. He is of course entirely correct as concerns revenues and if taking Saudi's stated aim of top 10 league by 2030 literally. In reality though they are making a play as they've done with LIV golf. Throw enough money at it and force a conversation, whether that's about Saudi clubs in a super league or the league joining Uefa.

    • Reply posted by Brookesybabe, today at 20:07

      Brookesybabe replied:
      He might be on his way there soon himself and just trying to curry favour

  • Comment posted by Howardthe_duck, today at 19:45

    Wake up, then! All the best players seem to be going there this summer. How many did premier league get in its first year?

    • Reply posted by opp, today at 19:56

      opp replied:
      It STARTED with 92 well supported teams

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 19:44

    If Saudi clubs are able to throw 100s of millions at one player tgen the Premier League should be concerned as it will eventually lead to all the best players going there.

    The Saudi buying power is also something that could possibly be abused by certain clubs who want to get aroubd FFP.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:01

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      I think you massively overestimate the willingness of players to go there. Living in Saudi will be completely different to over here. It's like China - lots of noise, no real change.

      Also, it is FAR cheaper for them to buy clubs here rather than pay over the odds for a few players.

