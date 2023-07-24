Close menu

Premier League chief Richard Masters 'not too concerned' by Saudi Arabia influence

From the section Football

Richard Masters: Premier League chief not worried about Saudi Pro League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he "wouldn't be too concerned at the moment" about Saudi Arabia's growing influence in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in January and a number of high-profile players have followed him this summer.

Al-Hilal have also made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

"Something new is obviously happening," Masters told BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

"The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league by 2030.

"They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

"It has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

"I wouldn't be too concerned at the moment but, obviously, Saudi Arabian clubs have as much right to purchase players as any other league does.

"In the end, the Premier League is a £6bn-a-year operation in terms of revenue and that money is spent reinvested into the pitch.

"All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up."

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, who have also signed ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Portuguese forward Jota from Celtic.

They have also made a bid of £40m for Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, whose contract with Liverpool expired in the summer, has joined Al-Ahli, and they have also signed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and agreed a £30m deal for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken over as manager of Al-Ettifaq, who have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for £12m plus add-ons.

'Summer Series shows Premier League growth'

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle are in the United States to play in a Premier League Summer Series during pre-season.

Masters highlighted the crowds at the games so far as evidence of the English top-flight's continuing growth.

"The Premier League has spent 30 years building its market position. We have a fantastic competition and it speaks for itself," he said.

"It feels like we are making an impact not just on domestically but on an international scale as well."

Premier League rules 'robust'

Newcastle are set to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli, who are run by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) which also owns the Tyneside club.

Reports have claimedexternal-link that rival Premier League clubs are concerned that the French winger's transfer fee could be inflated, which would help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Saint-Maximin's expected transfer "will satisfy the Premier League".

Masters believes the Premier League's "associated party transaction rules, which are 18 months old now" should help avoid such a scenario, with fair market value being decided by "comparable evidence" and "independent assessments".

"That transaction hasn't taken place yet but anything which is inter-company has to be a fair market value and the rules cater for that," said Masters.

"I think our rules are robust. They are relatively new but they should be able to cope with that particular transaction."

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by stopcrying, today at 20:08

    i am confused,why are all the anti saudi english ok with their own history and also using chinese made tech

  • Comment posted by My Two Cents, today at 20:07

    I am struggling to understand the flapping about Newcastle selling A S-M….£30m is hardly over market price. It’s less than they paid for Barnes and he’s not as good as Barnes. It seems like it might be low, let alone correct. Certainly £30m isn’t exactly over-inflated.

    People need to calm down. The confirmation bias is dripping out of these comments.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 20:06

    Next will be 4 team tournaments every year, Real Madrid and PSG given millions to play Al Hilal.

  • Comment posted by Putts, today at 20:05

    Ultimately football and sport in general is about passion. There will always be a league in England and a league structure. The Saudi League is like a city in the desert that consumes vast resources and would disappear in days if those resources dry up

  • Comment posted by ournige1992, today at 20:04

    For the record, it’s about 8 years ago since:

    Richard Scudamore says Premier League is 'not a charity' following £5bn TV deal

  • Comment posted by Brookesybabe, today at 20:02

    Does anyone else think that this is just the Super League via the back door? Why have Manchester United or Real Madrid when you can just buy the big name stars that make up one of those types of teams? Honestly, I think this is great for English football.

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:06

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      Nope! Just you. The Euorpean Super League wasn't funded by Arab States. Completely different kettle of fish.

  • Comment posted by pompey_fritter, today at 20:02

    Note to Masters: The PL is not competitive.

  • Comment posted by Iolanthe, today at 20:01

    Acceptance of the Newcastle takeover was the tipping point. Don't say you weren't told

    • Reply posted by scotstoon, today at 20:04

      scotstoon replied:
      What is difference between Newcastle and Man City.

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 19:59

    As long as the money keeps flowing Masters does now care where it comes from.

    NUFC are state owned, yet the EPL have done nothing what so ever about it.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 20:02

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Please try to understand, NUFC are not state owned. PIF (the investment fund of Saudi Arabia) owns 80%, not 100%.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 19:59

    I think there's a degree of naivety about Masters' comments. He is of course entirely correct as concerns revenues and if taking Saudi's stated aim of top 10 league by 2030 literally. In reality though they are making a play as they've done with LIV golf. Throw enough money at it and force a conversation, whether that's about Saudi clubs in a super league or the league joining Uefa.

    • Reply posted by Brookesybabe, today at 20:07

      Brookesybabe replied:
      He might be on his way there soon himself and just trying to curry favour

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 19:59

    Sepp Blatter would make a great appointment for the Saudi project.

  • Comment posted by Homedraw, today at 19:58

    All money led. Even the premier league is. Champions league as well. Probably allow the winners of Saudi league into champions league soon as money talks

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 19:58

    Head in the sand

  • Comment posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 19:57

    Premier league clubs has actually benefited more from the purchase of players by Saudi teams. I guess that's what Masters means when he says he isn't concerned.

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 20:02

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      *have actually (to correct that).

  • Comment posted by opp, today at 19:57

    Can't wait for the women's Saudi league to take off ..
    Oh

    • Reply posted by dcl1000, today at 20:04

      dcl1000 replied:
      brilliant

  • Comment posted by Innes, today at 19:56

    So they buy all the best players then loan them to their European clubs to get round the Fair Play rules?

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 20:00

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Unlike European teams who buy players and then loan them back to the selling club?

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 19:56

    “ The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league ”
    That places them just above The Championship and Belguim…… For what?

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 19:56

    Predictable complacency. Anyone who cares about the integrity of club football should be very concerned.

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 19:55

    He will be off to Saudi then. The new Greg Norman, with less talent of course.

  • Comment posted by User0573699217, today at 19:55

    One word: LIV

