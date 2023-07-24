Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Frankie Kent (left) helped Peterborough to the verge of the promotion play-offs last season

Heart of Midlothian have signed Frankie Kent after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Peterborough United for the centre-half.

The 27-year-old Englishman, who joined the League One club from Colchester United in 2019, has been handed a three-year contract at Tynecastle.

Kent made 49 appearances last season as Peterborough finished sixth in England's third tier.

Hearts say they "beat off some stiff, late opposition" for his signature.

Kent joined Colchester after being released by Arsenal at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut in 2014.

After moving to Peterborough, he helped the Posh win promotion to the Championship in 2021 by finishing League One runners-up but suffered relegation a year later.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith told his club website: "He was a big part of Peterborough's recent success in winning promotion and we believe that he can make himself a success at Tynecastle Park.

"He is an aggressive centre-half in the way that he defends and starts phases of play - and his leadership skills stand out."