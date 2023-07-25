Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Luca Koleosho (left) was born in Connecticut, USA

Burnley have signed 18-year-old Italian winger Luca Koleosho from Espanyol for £2.6m plus £860,000 in add-ons.

He scored one goal in four substitute appearances as Espanyol were relegated from La Liga last season.

Koleosho, who was part of the Italy squad that won the Under-19 European Championship this summer, has agreed a four-year deal.

"As soon as I got the call from the coach (Vincent Kompany), I knew I wanted to come here," he said.

"We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it.

"It feels amazing to be here. I can't wait to get started now."

Koleosho is newly promoted Burnley's eighth signing of the summer.

They signed winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer, England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford from Premier League champions Manchester City and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel.

Kompany also brought in defender Dara O'Shea from West Brom and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient, while loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have been made permanent.