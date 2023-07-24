Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Ross Tierney is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international and has scored goals against Celtic and Rangers for Motherwell

Walsall have signed midfielder Ross Tierney on a season-long loan from Motherwell, while striker Aramide Oteh has returned to the club.

Striker Oteh, 24, was on loan with the Saddlers in 2019 and has signed a one-year deal after leaving Crawley Town, where his contract had expired.

Tierney, 22, joined Motherwell from Bohemians in January 2022.

"I want to play games, kick on here at Walsall and have a good season," Tierney told the club website. external-link

"I'm an energetic, attacking midfielder and like to link up with the strikers."

Oteh began his career at Tottenham and later had a spell at QPR, who loaned him to Walsall for the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He made 13 appearances for the West Midlands club, scoring once.

"I'm glad to be back," said Oteh, whose contract includes the option of an additional year.

"When I was here previously, the fans were always supportive and showed me love and that was a reason why I wanted to come back.

"I want to show them what I'm capable of doing and hopefully we'll have beautiful moments together."

