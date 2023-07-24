Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Joe Anderson recently featured in Sunderland's preseason trip to the United States

Shrewsbury Town have signed central defender Joe Anderson on a season-long loan from Sunderland.

The 22-year-old made his Championship debut in February and has made four senior appearances for Sunderland in total - all as a substitute.

Anderson is now in line for a chance to play regular first-team football in League One.

"It is definitely the right club for me to come to for the next stage of my career," he told the Shrews' website. external-link

Head coach Matt Taylor said: "He is a young player with a really bright future ahead of him, so I feel very fortunate to have secured him for the season.

"This will be a big season for Joe and will hopefully be his breakthrough year in men's football."

Find all the latest football transferson our dedicated page.