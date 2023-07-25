Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tom Nixon in action for Hull City in their pre-season friendly at Grimsby earlier this month

League Two side Doncaster Rovers have signed Hull City right-back Tom Nixon on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Tigers, spent time on loan at National League North side Boston in 2022-23.

"Tom is an excellent player. I saw him first hand when I was at Hull and he was coming through the under-21s," boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"He's everything we like in a full-back so I think it's a great signing."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.