Tom Nixon: Doncaster Rovers sign Hull City right-back on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
League Two side Doncaster Rovers have signed Hull City right-back Tom Nixon on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Tigers, spent time on loan at National League North side Boston in 2022-23.
"Tom is an excellent player. I saw him first hand when I was at Hull and he was coming through the under-21s," boss Grant McCann told the club website.
"He's everything we like in a full-back so I think it's a great signing."
