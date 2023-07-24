Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England play Denmark in their next Women's World Cup game in Sydney on Friday, 28 July at 09:30 BST - looking for a second win to put them on the brink of the last 16.

The game will be shown live on BBC One with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, with both available on the BBC Sport website. Build-up begins at 09:00.

There will also be live text commentary.

Sarina Wiegman's side narrowly beat Haiti 1-0 in their group opener.

England can qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare on Friday if they beat Denmark and the later match between China and Haiti ends in a draw or victory for Haiti.

If China beat Haiti then there's a scenario where three teams could finish the group stage on six points.

If that's the case then it would go to to goal difference, goals scored then head to head.

England's final Group D game is against China at 12:00 BST in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August. That match will be on ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.