Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal 'make £259m offer' for PSG and France forward

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won five league titles at PSG and one at Monaco

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.

The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.

Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.

PSG activated Brazil forward Neymar's release clause to make him the most expensive player in the world.

Should he move, Mbappe will have commanded two of the three highest fees paid for a player after joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for £166m.

Mbappe has said he wants to remain at PSG for one more year before leaving when his contract expires. He is widely believed to want to join Real Madrid.

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a tough stance, saying it is "impossible" that Mbappe be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2024.

BBC Sport understands a number of clubs have enquired about Mbappe and PSG would be willing to sell this summer.

  • Comment posted by John SC, today at 11:58

    Seems very young to be retiring from competitive football

    • Reply posted by Lendo, today at 12:01

      Lendo replied:
      Best comment

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 11:57

    How long before the Saudi FA apply to join UEFA and are accepted and yes I know they're not in Europe...

    • Reply posted by Machiavelli, today at 11:59

      Machiavelli replied:
      Israel ain't either

  • Comment posted by RichKid77, today at 12:03

    But can he do it on a hot, sweaty night in Riyadh?

    • Reply posted by Yaro, today at 12:17

      Yaro replied:
      He did it next door to Riyadh.

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 12:00

    RIP to the Spirit of Open Competition in league Football 1888 - 2023.

    You were on life support for a while, and too many of us fans turned a blind eye to things we shouldn't have tolerated. But this really feels like the death knell.
    Time to find my local non-league club and get following them.

    • Reply posted by Batch, today at 12:02

      Batch replied:
      That happened when Sky and Barclays bought British football...

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 11:59

    Shame , £260m would have clinched it.

    • Reply posted by StephenCWLL, today at 12:05

      StephenCWLL replied:
      I think the buy-out clause was £259 million and one penny.

  • Comment posted by evergreen, today at 11:56

    absolute madness

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 11:57

      paul replied:
      Took the words out of my mouth

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 11:57

    This would be a travesty.....best years of his footballing career all wasted at PSG and in Saudi

    • Reply posted by John, today at 12:12

      John replied:
      Would be his choice.

  • Comment posted by Villacular, today at 12:01

    Sportswashing from an amoral country and system

    • Reply posted by mallarkey, today at 12:16

      mallarkey replied:
      But what would you say if they offered YOUR club £259m for a player with 12 months left?
      Hello, how are you, have a seat, get out the posh biscuits!

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 12:04

    The fact that this money is NOTHING to the Saudi's should tell us everything we need to know about their unfathomable wealth. If they're doing this with footballers, imagine what they're doing with politicians, real estate, etc.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:07

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Why do think these investment funds invest in foreign infrastructure? Such as our water companies. They're slowly controlling us

  • Comment posted by scouse1steve, today at 12:01

    Let them pay all that money for the best players around at the moment, it will give the home grown talent a chance

    • Reply posted by LetsGoBrandon, today at 12:06

      LetsGoBrandon replied:
      could not agree more! Let the lazy, greedy, plastic, badge kissing divas go over there and hopefully, football starts getting back to it's roots instead of focus purely on sponsorships and selling shirts overseas. I think this Saudi thing that's happening right now is brilliant for the game.

  • Comment posted by 117DCFC, today at 11:57

    Football is dead.

    • Reply posted by ash, today at 12:02

      ash replied:
      It's very much alive... This is why these kinds of fees are being paid... Supply and demand my good friend

  • Comment posted by denis curry, today at 12:06

    What’s the odds on UEFA figuring out a way to get Saudi clubs into the champions league….

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 12:08

      Gazza replied:
      Nothing that a few backhanders can’t sort out!

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 11:59

    And like the Golf, Saudis coming for football!

    • Reply posted by bilkowilliam, today at 12:02

      bilkowilliam replied:
      Er- Football came first with City and co.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 12:01

    Broken sport with broken finances that risks fundamentally damaging competitive integrity.
    Can’t really blame the players for cashing in, the mercenary culture has been propagated by crazy fees and wages for years and this is only a progression of that.
    Those responsible for being custodians for the sport have been asleep at the wheel (or maybe blinded by “donations”) for far too long.

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 12:04

      MW replied:
      yes you can blame the players when morality and ambition is trumped by cash and greed

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 11:59

    He’s always wanted to be bigger than the club he plays for, so he might as well go somewhere where he finally will be

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 12:27

      IP Freely replied:
      Only £259 million?

      I’m surprised Luton Town haven’t made a bid.

  • Comment posted by kw, today at 11:58

    Happened sooner than I imagined, but it's official... Football is off the scale mental, now.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 12:06

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      £200m Neymar was the final nail. It's been nothing but ludicrousness since then.

  • Comment posted by bhav, today at 11:58

    How long before we start seeing billions instead of millions?

    • Reply posted by bilkowilliam, today at 12:04

      bilkowilliam replied:
      I am afraid it makes no difference to the Saudis

  • Comment posted by gooner chris, today at 12:02

    Time for Arteta to bid £259,000,001 😂

  • Comment posted by fjortoft9, today at 11:57

    They must have more money than sense if that’s true. He has one year left on his contract and is worth no way near that much. Why would you waste that much on a player who’s just had an average season in a weak league?

    • Reply posted by jacks raging colon , today at 12:00

      jacks raging colon replied:
      Because they have trillions of dollars. Literally.
      250 mil is like 2p to these guys. It’s nothing at all.

  • Comment posted by letsplaynicely, today at 12:08

    To be fair, this is really only 3 Harry Maguires. Seems like a bargain.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 12:42

      ani4ani replied:
      very good, if not harsh!

