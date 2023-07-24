Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal 'make £259m offer' for PSG and France forward
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.
The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.
PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.
Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.
PSG activated Brazil forward Neymar's release clause to make him the most expensive player in the world.
Should he move, Mbappe will have commanded two of the three highest fees paid for a player after joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for £166m.
Mbappe has said he wants to remain at PSG for one more year before leaving when his contract expires. He is widely believed to want to join Real Madrid.
Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a tough stance, saying it is "impossible" that Mbappe be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2024.
BBC Sport understands a number of clubs have enquired about Mbappe and PSG would be willing to sell this summer.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
You were on life support for a while, and too many of us fans turned a blind eye to things we shouldn't have tolerated. But this really feels like the death knell.
Time to find my local non-league club and get following them.
Can’t really blame the players for cashing in, the mercenary culture has been propagated by crazy fees and wages for years and this is only a progression of that.
Those responsible for being custodians for the sport have been asleep at the wheel (or maybe blinded by “donations”) for far too long.