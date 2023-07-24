Close menu

Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal 'make £259m offer' for PSG and France forward

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.

The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.

Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by gooner chris, today at 12:02

    Time for Arteta to bid £259,000,001 😂

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 12:02

    He doesn't want to be at the club, if someone willing to pay silly money then sell him.

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 12:02

    Seems like a good move for all concerned. Money no object to the Saudis. Hope it goes ahead.

  • Comment posted by Consett Mag, today at 12:02

    The guy has already got more than he can spend in ten lifetimes. What will motivate him now?

  • Comment posted by Villacular, today at 12:01

    Sportswashing from an amoral country and system

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 12:01

    Football has been mad for the last 10-15 years. Nothing surprises me now

  • Comment posted by Captain Hindsight, today at 12:01

    That would be the end of his career. Yes, he'd get loads more money on top of the money he already has, and will probably never be able to spend it all, but what a waste of career, if he accepts.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 12:01

    Broken sport with broken finances that risks fundamentally damaging competitive integrity.
    Can’t really blame the players for cashing in, the mercenary culture has been propagated by crazy fees and wages for years and this is only a progression of that.
    Those responsible for being custodians for the sport have been asleep at the wheel (or maybe blinded by “donations”) for far too long.

  • Comment posted by Boxing Kangaroo, today at 12:01

    The loaned to Newcastle?

  • Comment posted by scouse1steve, today at 12:01

    Let them pay all that money for the best players around at the moment, it will give the home grown talent a chance

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 12:00

    RIP to the Spirit of Open Competition in league Football 1888 - 2023.

    You were on life support for a while, and too many of us fans turned a blind eye to things we shouldn't have tolerated. But this really feels like the death knell.
    Time to find my local non-league club and get following them.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 12:00

    PGA eventually forced to merge with LIV golf, because of the money involved. How long until Premiership merges with Saudis?

  • Comment posted by DMBTomp, today at 12:00

    Those saying "football is dead" mean to say the money that Europe stole from the rest of the world (which allowed football to become synonymous with Europe) is being challenged... by other violent money!

    Well done everyone, top marks all round.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 12:00

    This makes Man City and PSG look like paupers.

  • Comment posted by paspuggie48, today at 12:00

    Obscene amount of money compared to the average club supporter who wouldn't make 100th or more of that in a lifetime !

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 12:00

    As Al-Hilal have resources to lots of money they should bid £500m to buy Mbappe. Al-Hilal have little understanding of football valuations. Hope PSG ask for more money for Mbappe, as Al-Hilal can afford it.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 11:59

    This bid is making a statement more than anything.

    Mbappe is only going to Real Madrid, whether it's this summer or next.

  • Comment posted by blasty, today at 11:59

    Nobody wants your dirty oil money.

  • Comment posted by barmyarmy01, today at 11:59

    would rather mbappe play cricket

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 12:01

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      BappeBall?

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:59

    If this happens, football is gone.

    • Reply posted by positiveattitude, today at 12:01

      positiveattitude replied:
      They've said this for years. Football has been gone a long time already.

