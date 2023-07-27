Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jermaine Seoposenwe.
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Correa
- 13Braun
- 14Mayorga
- 6Cometti
- 3Stábile
- 8Falfán
- 16Benítez
- 19Larroquette
- 22Banini
- 15Bonsegundo
- 9Gramaglia
Substitutes
- 2Sachs
- 4Cruz
- 5Santana
- 7Núñez
- 10Ippólito
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Esponda
- 17Gómez
- 18Chávez
- 20Singarella
- 21Lonigro
- 23Cháves
South Africa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 3Gamede
- 7Dhlamini
- 6Cesane
- 15Jane
- 10Motlhalo
- 8Magaia
- 12Seoposenwe
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 4Matlou
- 5Magama
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 18Holweni
- 19Biyana
- 20Moodaly
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
- Referee:
- Anna-Marie Keighley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Refiloe Jane (South Africa).
Post update
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Refiloe Jane (South Africa).
Post update
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Sophía Braun.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa).
Post update
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Noxolo Cesane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eliana Stábile with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
Post update
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Noxolo Cesane (South Africa).
Post update
Offside, South Africa. Karabo Dhlamini tries a through ball, but Jermaine Seoposenwe is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bongeka Gamede (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hildah Magaia with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Miriam Mayorga.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.