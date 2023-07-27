Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ArgentinaArgentina0South AfricaSouth Africa0

Argentina v South Africa: Women's World Cup Group G

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Correa
  • 13Braun
  • 14Mayorga
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 8Falfán
  • 16Benítez
  • 19Larroquette
  • 22Banini
  • 15Bonsegundo
  • 9Gramaglia

Substitutes

  • 2Sachs
  • 4Cruz
  • 5Santana
  • 7Núñez
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 17Gómez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves

South Africa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 3Gamede
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 6Cesane
  • 15Jane
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 8Magaia
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 4Matlou
  • 5Magama
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 19Biyana
  • 20Moodaly
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe
Referee:
Anna-Marie Keighley

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jermaine Seoposenwe.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Refiloe Jane (South Africa).

  5. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Refiloe Jane (South Africa).

  7. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Sophía Braun.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Noxolo Cesane.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eliana Stábile with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).

  13. Post update

    Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Noxolo Cesane (South Africa).

  16. Post update

    Offside, South Africa. Karabo Dhlamini tries a through ball, but Jermaine Seoposenwe is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bongeka Gamede (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hildah Magaia with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Miriam Mayorga.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

