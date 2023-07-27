ArgentinaArgentina01:00South AfricaSouth Africa
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Correa
- 13Braun
- 14Mayorga
- 6Cometti
- 3Stábile
- 8Falfán
- 16Benítez
- 9Gramaglia
- 22Banini
- 15Bonsegundo
- 19Larroquette
Substitutes
- 2Sachs
- 4Cruz
- 5Santana
- 7Núñez
- 10Ippólito
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Esponda
- 17Gómez
- 18Chávez
- 20Singarella
- 21Lonigro
- 23Cháves
South Africa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 3Gamede
- 6Cesane
- 12Seoposenwe
- 15Jane
- 7Dhlamini
- 8Magaia
- 10Motlhalo
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 4Matlou
- 5Magama
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 18Holweni
- 19Biyana
- 20Moodaly
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
- Referee:
- Anna-Marie Keighley