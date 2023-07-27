Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ArgentinaArgentina01:00South AfricaSouth Africa
Venue: Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand

Argentina v South Africa: Women's World Cup Group G

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Correa
  • 13Braun
  • 14Mayorga
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 8Falfán
  • 16Benítez
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 22Banini
  • 15Bonsegundo
  • 19Larroquette

Substitutes

  • 2Sachs
  • 4Cruz
  • 5Santana
  • 7Núñez
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 17Gómez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves

South Africa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 3Gamede
  • 6Cesane
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 15Jane
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 8Magaia
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 4Matlou
  • 5Magama
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 19Biyana
  • 20Moodaly
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe
Referee:
Anna-Marie Keighley

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
