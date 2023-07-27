Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
AustraliaAustralia2NigeriaNigeria3

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Matildas risk Fifa Women's World Cup early exit

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nigeria came from behind to beat Australia and leave the co-hosts facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord's pass.

But Nigeria equalised soon afterwards with Uchenna Kanu's calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale's header made it 2-1.

Asisat Oshoala scored after a mix-up between Australia's Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and Nigeria held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.

Nigeria move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points, while Australia are a point behind both before the last matches in the section on Monday.

Australia face Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne and may need a victory to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while Nigeria play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland at the same time in Brisbane.

Nigeria claim one of the shocks of the tournament

Caitlin Foord of Australia looks dejected after Australia's defeat
Australia's Caitlin Foord was dismayed by a painful defeat for the Matildas

Australia, ranked 10th in the world, would have secured a place in the knockout stages with a victory, but in the end they were desperately trying to force an equaliser against a side 30 places below them in the rankings.

The Matildas saw Kennedy head in a corner from Kyra Cooney-Cross in the 10th of 11 additional minutes at the end of the second half as the majority of a crowd of 49,156 at Brisbane Stadium willed them on.

But Australia did not have enough time to get a dramatic equaliser as Nigeria clung to their narrow lead, with some of their players in tears at the final whistle.

The competition is being staged by Australia and New Zealand and the two co-hosts have won one and lost one of their opening two matches. Both are likely to need to win their final group games to stay in the tournament, although draws could still be enough depending on other results.

For Australia, they will be wondering how they slipped up against a Nigeria side who did not have a shot on or off target in the opening 40 minutes.

Indeed, the Matildas created 28 opportunities in all, compared to only 11 from Nigeria, and had 15 corners with only two from their opponents.

Australia, again without injured Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, took the lead in first-half injury time, but the advantage only lasted five minutes as Kanu provided a calm finish after Rasheedat Ajibade's cross deflected into her path.

Ohale's brave header, which saw her accidentally kicked in the ribs by Kennedy as she headed in from close range, put Nigeria ahead before Barcelona striker Oshoala scored expertly from a tight angle.

That came after Kennedy inadvertently headed the ball past her own goalkeeper and into Oshoala's path.

Australia piled on the pressure as Kennedy headed over and Alex Chidiac shot too high. With goalkeeper Arnold up for a corner, Kennedy then scored to give the home side hope, but Nigeria hung on for the three points.

Line-ups

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Arnold
  • 21Carpenter
  • 15Hunt
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forChidiacat 85'minutes
  • 23Cooney-Cross
  • 19Gorry
  • 5VineSubstituted forPolkinghorneat 82'minutes
  • 10van Egmond
  • 9FoordBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 6Wheeler
  • 8Chidiac
  • 11Fowler
  • 12Micah
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Simon
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Grant

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nnadozie
  • 22AlozieBooked at 21mins
  • 3Ohale
  • 14Demehin
  • 2PlumptreSubstituted forOgbonnaat 77'minutes
  • 10Ucheibe
  • 18AyindeSubstituted forEcheginiat 76'minutes
  • 15Ajibade
  • 7PayneSubstituted forEbiat 90'minutes
  • 12KanuSubstituted forOshoalaat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 6OnumonuSubstituted forOkoronkwoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Oluehi
  • 4Ogbonna
  • 5Ebi
  • 8Oshoala
  • 9Oparanozie
  • 11Monday
  • 17Ordega
  • 19Echegini
  • 20Imuran
  • 21Okoronkwo
  • 23Balogun
Referee:
Esther Staubli
Attendance:
49,156

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home28
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Comments

Join the conversation

206 comments

  • Comment posted by Olu, today at 13:19

    I had to register just to comment. The Super Falcons have made me proud as a Nigerian.

    • Reply posted by CorneliusR, today at 13:28

      CorneliusR replied:
      Incredible result.. and Nigeria always have the best kits, too. Very good result.. from an England fan.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 13:22

    Classic Australia.

    Walking into that thinking they were owed a win and taken to the cleaners.

    Good stuff Nigeria!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That is why they play the game and not decide the outcome based on paper.

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 13:23

    Great win for the Super Falcons, even though the ref tried to whistle them off the park and let the Aussies away with murder. From an unbiased Kiwi.

    • Reply posted by 9ja_Sphinx, today at 14:00

      9ja_Sphinx replied:
      You're absolutely spot on!

      Hopefully, the refereeing and 'selective' VAR use when it pertains to the so-called "small teams" when playing the so-called 'big teams' will improve...

      .....and the overtly biased commentators eagerly and typically labelling certain teams as over-aggressive and such, ought not to be!

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 13:20

    Many might see this as a shock win. But watching Nigeria against Canada would suggest otherwise. For Nigeria, it's always been about selection and managing the talents they've got. Can they realize their full potential in this world cup? it's balanced enough. From their very reliable goalkeeper to a compact defence, a mobile mid field and a scary attack, this team should deliver more than ever.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Bit of a stretch to say 'come from behind win' when Nigeria were only behind for a mere five minutes.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:28

    Nobody gave the Super Falcons a chance. All the pundits already thought this was a winnable game for the Matildas. Show some respect to the Nigerian team.

    • Reply posted by Oncha, today at 13:34

      Oncha replied:
      It could be annoying listening to the condescending ways some of these pundits and commentators talk about certain teams. With the wins against the hosts by Philippines and Nigeria, guess there will be more dignified punditry as the tourney progresses.

  • Comment posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 13:34

    Not sure why everyone thinks this is an upset. Is it because it is an African team and much is not expected 😳. Most of the players are professionals and play in the US and Europe. I’m my opinion, they are capable reaching the semis, just hope the referees could be less biased.

    • Reply posted by AOAW, today at 13:44

      AOAW replied:
      Indeed. The refs are trying to ref the so called small teams out of the game. Thank heavens Nigeria was able to hedge against that.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 13:29

    It's good to know that Kanu is still playing.

    • Reply posted by Slippery, today at 13:55

      Slippery replied:
      He's older than me and you!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 13:14

    Well deserved win for Nigeria, to come from behind and get a result is a great achievement. Could be an outside bet to go deep into this World Cup competition👍🏻

    • Reply posted by 9ja_Sphinx, today at 13:25

      9ja_Sphinx replied:
      More so, considering they were playing against the host nation - truly, a well deserved result.

      Congrats Super Falcons - hopefully, you'd go very far in the competition!

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 13:19

    The Nigerians didn't read the Script.

  • Comment posted by Pluto man, today at 13:14

    Big win for the Nigeria and Africa.
    Hope you all are doing great on that planet called Earth.
    Cold and warm greetings from Pluto

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 13:28

    Good win for the super falcons.
    A win or draw against Ireland should see them qualify for the round of 16..

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 13:57

      nope replied:
      A draw will be enough.

  • Comment posted by femilonge1, today at 13:27

    The Super Falcons, saving African female football on the global stage. Too bad that Nigerian football is run by clownish and amateurish administrators

    • Reply posted by know your rights, today at 13:40

      know your rights replied:
      Have you heard of Tottenham?

  • Comment posted by JJMAMZA, today at 13:34

    Going into this match, Nigeria were the underdogs,but don't forget the resilience the Super Falcon showed against Canada that they are hard to beat. Agreed, Australia missed the aerial threat of Kerr, but football nowadays has become very dynamic; it doesn't revolve around an individual...Morrocco has demonstrated what a team can do at 2022 Men's World Cup. Congratulations Super Falcons!

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 13:33

    Well done the super falcons great game to watch and the standard was pretty decent.

  • Comment posted by Robinson Lagos , today at 13:24

    My Naija people, we always represent, next phase pls.

  • Comment posted by Travel Surfer, today at 13:27

    No surprise here; unlike most other African sides, the Nigerians have made huge progress over the last few years. Hopefully, they will reach the quarter finals and even beyond.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 14:39

      Travaller replied:
      Their men's and women's teams have both done well in previous world cups.

  • Comment posted by Rom1211, today at 13:18

    Good game from the Nigerians. I did not give them a chance.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Heather, today at 13:30

    Wow, that leaves Australia at risk

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 13:40

      alterf replied:
      Hopefully :)

  • Comment posted by The Real Nolte, today at 13:17

    I actually enjoyed that don't ask my why haha. On a positive side the Nigerian Payne looks a very good player , best passer of the ball on the park by a mile . On a negative still far too many wateful passes from both teams and the Aussie goalkeeper had a nightmare , especially on the first goal .

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 13:21

      be77yadb replied:
      What was the goalie doing on the 3rd goal?

  • Comment posted by know your rights, today at 13:18

    Wow!
    Losing in your own back yard to Nigeria.
    That's gotta hurt three ways.

