Match ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.
Nigeria came from behind to beat Australia and leave the co-hosts facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup.
Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord's pass.
But Nigeria equalised soon afterwards with Uchenna Kanu's calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale's header made it 2-1.
Asisat Oshoala scored after a mix-up between Australia's Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and Nigeria held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.
- Australia v Nigeria as it happened
- Horan denies Netherlands famous win over USA
- Portugal beat Vietnam to keep hopes alive
- What do you know about past 24 hours at World Cup?
Nigeria move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points, while Australia are a point behind both before the last matches in the section on Monday.
Australia face Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne and may need a victory to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while Nigeria play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland at the same time in Brisbane.
Nigeria claim one of the shocks of the tournament
Australia, ranked 10th in the world, would have secured a place in the knockout stages with a victory, but in the end they were desperately trying to force an equaliser against a side 30 places below them in the rankings.
The Matildas saw Kennedy head in a corner from Kyra Cooney-Cross in the 10th of 11 additional minutes at the end of the second half as the majority of a crowd of 49,156 at Brisbane Stadium willed them on.
But Australia did not have enough time to get a dramatic equaliser as Nigeria clung to their narrow lead, with some of their players in tears at the final whistle.
The competition is being staged by Australia and New Zealand and the two co-hosts have won one and lost one of their opening two matches. Both are likely to need to win their final group games to stay in the tournament, although draws could still be enough depending on other results.
For Australia, they will be wondering how they slipped up against a Nigeria side who did not have a shot on or off target in the opening 40 minutes.
Indeed, the Matildas created 28 opportunities in all, compared to only 11 from Nigeria, and had 15 corners with only two from their opponents.
Australia, again without injured Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, took the lead in first-half injury time, but the advantage only lasted five minutes as Kanu provided a calm finish after Rasheedat Ajibade's cross deflected into her path.
Ohale's brave header, which saw her accidentally kicked in the ribs by Kennedy as she headed in from close range, put Nigeria ahead before Barcelona striker Oshoala scored expertly from a tight angle.
That came after Kennedy inadvertently headed the ball past her own goalkeeper and into Oshoala's path.
Australia piled on the pressure as Kennedy headed over and Alex Chidiac shot too high. With goalkeeper Arnold up for a corner, Kennedy then scored to give the home side hope, but Nigeria hung on for the three points.
Line-ups
Australia
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Arnold
- 21Carpenter
- 15Hunt
- 14Kennedy
- 7Catley
- 16RasoSubstituted forChidiacat 85'minutes
- 23Cooney-Cross
- 19Gorry
- 5VineSubstituted forPolkinghorneat 82'minutes
- 10van Egmond
- 9FoordBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Nevin
- 3Luik
- 4Polkinghorne
- 6Wheeler
- 8Chidiac
- 11Fowler
- 12Micah
- 13Yallop
- 17Simon
- 20Kerr
- 22Grant
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nnadozie
- 22AlozieBooked at 21mins
- 3Ohale
- 14Demehin
- 2PlumptreSubstituted forOgbonnaat 77'minutes
- 10Ucheibe
- 18AyindeSubstituted forEcheginiat 76'minutes
- 15Ajibade
- 7PayneSubstituted forEbiat 90'minutes
- 12KanuSubstituted forOshoalaat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 6OnumonuSubstituted forOkoronkwoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oluehi
- 4Ogbonna
- 5Ebi
- 8Oshoala
- 9Oparanozie
- 11Monday
- 17Ordega
- 19Echegini
- 20Imuran
- 21Okoronkwo
- 23Balogun
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
- Attendance:
- 49,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasheedat Ajibade with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellie Carpenter (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emily van Egmond with a headed pass.
Post update
Clare Hunt (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).
Goal!
Goal! Australia 2, Nigeria 3. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.
Post update
Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria).
Post update
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Australia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Chidiac with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Michelle Alozie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Chidiac (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christy Ucheibe with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Chidiac.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Onome Ebi replaces Toni Payne.
Post update
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.
Post update
Ellie Carpenter (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Chidiac (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Walking into that thinking they were owed a win and taken to the cleaners.
Good stuff Nigeria!
Hope you all are doing great on that planet called Earth.
Cold and warm greetings from Pluto
A win or draw against Ireland should see them qualify for the round of 16..
Losing in your own back yard to Nigeria.
That's gotta hurt three ways.