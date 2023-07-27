Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group E
PortugalPortugal2VietnamVietnam0

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam: World Cup debutants set up USA showdown with victory

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments24

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Portugal earned a face off with reigning champions United States for a place in the Women's World Cup last 16 with an impressive win over Vietnam.

The debutants got their maiden victory via their first World Cup goals, scored by Telma Encarnacao and Kika Nazareth.

Portugal will progress to the knockout stages if they cause a giant upset and beat four-time winners the USA.

Vietnam are eliminated from the World Cup after this loss at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Portugal play the United States in their final Group E match on Tuesday at 08:00 BST, while Vietnam will seek their first World Cup point and goal against the Netherlands at the same time.

Earlier on Thursday, the USA drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in Wellington.

Portugal earn historic first win

The highest of the eight World Cup debutants in the Fifa rankings at 21, Francisco Neto's Portugal have experience at the back and exciting young talent up front - and strength in depth, demonstrated by Neto making seven starting XI changes for this match.

While Vietnam were disorganised and open in defence, Portugal were constantly incisive down the flanks and full of creative ideas.

They were two up inside 21 minutes and could have scored more as they dominated play all game.

Their first Women's World Cup goal came on seven minutes when Lucia Alves' low cross found Encarnacao who converted from six yards.

Nazareth - only 20 years old and now with seven goals for Portugal - doubled the advantage with a smart finish past Kim Tranh.

To say the United States will be more defensively savvy and organised than Vietnam is to state the obvious - but with youth, skill and speed in their ranks, Portugal will be out to cause the biggest upset in women's football history.

Kika Nazareth scores for Portugal against Vietnam
Kika Nazareth scored Portugal's second goal of the game - and their second goal in Women's World Cup history

Outclassed Vietnam bow out

For Vietnam, it is a disappointing way to exit the country's first World Cup, having done themselves credit with a valiant defensive display against USA.

Here Mai Duc Chung's side looked caught between two stools - knowing this was their best chance of a maiden World Cup win, but still wanting to play their defensively solid 5-4-1 system.

The result was a confused mess which was picked apart time and again by the Portuguese, who should have scored more in the second half. Joana Marchao hit the bar twice, while goalkeeper Kim Tranh made a series of fine saves.

Vietnam at least can take small mercies from a first shot on target at a World Cup - by Bich Thuy on 43 minutes - and even a touch in the opposition box, something they failed to manage against the Americans.

Player of the match

Tran Thi Hai LinhTran Thi Hai Linh

with an average of 8.30

Portugal

  1. Squad number23Player nameTelma Encarnação
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number20Player nameKika Nazareth
    Average rating

    7.27

  3. Squad number10Player nameJéssica Silva
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number15Player nameCarole Costa
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number17Player nameAna Seiça
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number5Player nameJoana Marchão
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number3Player nameLúcia Alves
    Average rating

    6.83

  8. Squad number6Player nameAndreia Jacinto
    Average rating

    6.45

  9. Squad number11Player nameTatiana Pinto
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number9Player nameAna Borges
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number12Player namePatrícia Morais
    Average rating

    5.93

  12. Squad number21Player nameAna Capeta
    Average rating

    5.73

  13. Squad number18Player nameCarolina Mendes
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number7Player nameAna Rute
    Average rating

    4.71

  15. Squad number4Player nameSílvia Rebelo
    Average rating

    4.67

  16. Squad number8Player nameAndreia Norton
    Average rating

    4.60

Vietnam

  1. Squad number10Player nameTran Thi Hai Linh
    Average rating

    8.30

  2. Squad number21Player nameNgân Thi Van Su
    Average rating

    8.10

  3. Squad number4Player nameTran Thi Thu
    Average rating

    7.91

  4. Squad number12Player namePham Hai Yen
    Average rating

    7.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameChuong Thi Kieu
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number5Player nameHoàng Thi Loan
    Average rating

    7.35

  7. Squad number13Player nameLê Thi Diem My
    Average rating

    7.30

  8. Squad number16Player nameDuong Thi Vân
    Average rating

    7.26

  9. Squad number23Player nameNguyen Thi Bích Thùy
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number11Player nameThái Thi Thao
    Average rating

    7.21

  11. Squad number19Player nameNguyen Thi Thanh Nhã
    Average rating

    7.16

  12. Squad number9Player nameHuynh Nhu
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number2Player nameLuong Thi Thu Thuong
    Average rating

    6.89

  14. Squad number14Player nameTran Thi Kim Thanh
    Average rating

    6.88

  15. Squad number17Player nameTran Thi Thu Thao
    Average rating

    6.63

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12de Sousa Barros Morais
  • 9Marques BorgesBooked at 86mins
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 17da Silva SeiçaSubstituted forGarcia Rebeloat 90'minutes
  • 3de Sousa Alves
  • 6de Jesus JacintoSubstituted forSantos Marques Rodriguesat 90'minutes
  • 11Ferreira Pinto
  • 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
  • 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forPalma Capetaat 69'minutes
  • 10Manjenje Nogueira SilvaSubstituted forNortonat 69'minutes
  • 23Velosa EncarnaçãoSubstituted forTrindade Coruche Mendesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Teixeira Pereira
  • 2Silva Amado
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 7Santos Marques Rodrigues
  • 8Norton
  • 13Figueira Pinto
  • 14Jácome da Silva
  • 16Abreu de Sousa e Silva
  • 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
  • 19Ribeiro Gomes
  • 21Palma Capeta
  • 22Campos Costa

Vietnam

Formation 5-4-1

  • 14Tran
  • 17Tran
  • 2LuongSubstituted forChuongat 72'minutes
  • 13
  • 4Tran
  • 5Hoàng
  • 23NguyenSubstituted forNgânat 64'minutes
  • 16DuongSubstituted forTranat 64'minutes
  • 11Thái
  • 19Nguyen
  • 9HuynhSubstituted forPhamat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dào
  • 3Chuong
  • 6Tran
  • 7Nguyen
  • 8Tran
  • 10Tran
  • 12Pham
  • 15Nguyen
  • 18Vu
  • 20Khong
  • 21Ngân
  • 22Nguyen
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga
Attendance:
6,645

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamVietnam
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home29
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carole Costa (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Lê Thi Diem My.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana Rute (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lúcia Alves (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ana Capeta with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pham Hai Yen (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ngân Thi Van Su with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lúcia Alves (Portugal).

  10. Post update

    Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Ana Rute replaces Andreia Jacinto.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Sílvia Rebelo replaces Ana Seiça.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Chuong Thi Kieu.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tran Thi Thu Thao.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ana Seiça (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    Ana Borges (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal).

  19. Post update

    Ngân Thi Van Su (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carolina Mendes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ana Borges with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:30

    Far too early to write USA off. They may not be at level they were previously, likes of Rapinoe are declining in influence on game but still a very good team.
    England have beaten them although was a friendly but won't be over awed should they meet.
    Hopefully fans of teams knocked out will not jump on England bandwagon as usual.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 11:23

    Very good skilful game in front of a packed (near sell-out) crowd which created a lovely atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 11:11

    I was very disappointed by the standard of play in this match. A lot of passes didn't go anywhere. There just appeared to be a lack of skill and co-ordination.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 11:10

    Portugal's lack of punch upfront will play into the hands of the USA. Chance afer chance went begging. Thye will have to be a more accurate with their shooting.

  • Comment posted by MR, today at 11:00

    It would be so good if the Portuguese beat the Americans

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 10:57

    Enjoyable match. The win will do Portugal's confidence a power of good and they are definitely one to watch. Vietnam were poor but this is a steep learning curve for them. Misplaced passes are a way of life if you watch non league football so they are nothing to worry about

  • Comment posted by Just-facts, today at 10:55

    Hopefully USA win, be great to see that Tea celebration again...

  • Comment posted by billd, today at 10:51

    Another very poor FOOTBALL match. I counted NINETEEN misplaced passes from Portugal in 2nd half. Let's say FORTY for whole game. Why do the pundits NEVER call that out. That is playground football. Slick close multi passing is what makes football the beautiful game. Haven't seen anything remotely like that this WC. Everything looks so labored and slow. Same rules as men, different game.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 11:01

      HertfordPaul replied:
      I won't mark you up or down on this comment, because whilst I agree that it was another poor game, you need to look at Brazil's third goal against Panama, before making statements about the lack of slick passing. I haven't seen anything better in any game for quite a while.
      Here's a link so you can take a look. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/66281737

  • Comment posted by Swine Flu, today at 10:44

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 10:41

    Well played Vietnam for defending so well against a very useful Portugal side.You did your country proud.
    Thought it was a very entertaining game and both teams were super fit,running like sprinters for 90 minutes

    • Reply posted by Ama, today at 10:56

      Ama replied:
      Vietnam did well in comparison to investment ratio to other countries 👏.

  • Comment posted by Kelso, today at 10:39

    Nice

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:33

    Portugal should have scored at least ten.

    • Reply posted by robin, today at 10:44

      robin replied:
      Agreed
      Vietnam defended heroically

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:32

    It's abundantly clear that this world cup has come to early for a lot of nations and the disparity in quality has made a lot of people turn off which is a shame as I'm sure the knockout stages will be exciting and the level will rise.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 10:40

      G-Dog replied:
      bob hoskins 10:32
      ~
      If they're at the World Cup, then they're classed as being good enough under the current qualifying criteria.
      It may not necessarily make a great spectacle for a neutral, but the most important aspect is that the players, the wider team and their loyal fans, will relish very minute and learn and grow from that experience.
      This is why this is 'sport', and not 'entertainment'.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada21102114
2Australia21101014
3Nigeria20200002
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

