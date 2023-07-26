Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group E
USAUSA1NetherlandsNetherlands1

USA 1-1 Netherlands: Lindsey Horan rescues the United States from defeat at Women's World Cup

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Wellington Regional Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Jill Roord celebrates giving the Netherlands the lead against the United States at the Wmen's World Cup
The United States had won 13 matches in a row at the Women's World Cup before this game

Captain Lindsey Horan came to the rescue of defending champions the United States after the Netherlands had threatened an upset at the Women's World Cup.

New Manchester City signing Jill Roord put the Dutch on course for a famous win after a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

The Stars and Stripes have been a superpower on the world stage, winning their previous 13 matches spanning three tournaments, but they struggled to breakdown a resolute Netherlands defence until Horan equalised with a header from a corner.

In a repeat of the 2019 final - which the USA won 2-0 in Lyon - Savannah DeMelo fired wide when the game was goalless while Trinity Rodman forced Daphne van Domselaar into a fingertip save moments after the Dutch had taken the lead.

It looked like being a bitterly frustrating day for the USA when Julie Ertz had a header deflected behind before Horan equalised.

The United States stay top of Group E with four points from two games - the same number as the Netherlands who trail on goal difference.

The USA face Portugal next at Eden Park, Auckland, on Tuesday (08:00 BST) while the Netherlands play Vietnam in Dunedin at the same time.

Portugal and Vietnam, who are both yet to record a point, play their second group game later in Hamilton (08:30 BST).

Netherlands show they mean business

Netherlands fans at the stadium
Dutch and American supporters were out in force in Wellington

Both sets of fans applauded their teams off the pitch at full-time after an entertaining affair in front of 27,312 fans.

Wellington was awash with colour hours before the lunchtime kick-off local time as fans took to the streets of New Zealand's capital city early.

There was a carnival atmosphere inside the fan park with some supporters dressed top to toe in stars and stripes. Others from the Netherlands arrived at the ground in national costume.

One supporter inside the ground held up a sign saying: "They're not just women, they're legends".

Helicopters buzzed above the city from early morning adding to the sense of occasion, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was on official business in the city, broke off from talks to cheer on the defending champions.

Billed as the biggest fixture of the 48 group games taking place in Australia and New Zealand, it did not disappoint.

The United States, who also defeated the Netherlands at the Olympics in 2021, are strongly tipped to win a fifth World Cup despite 14 of their players appearing at their first World Cup.

But Andries Jonker's side produced a thoroughly impressive performance and looked set to send out a powerful message until Horan's equaliser.

The Netherlands had required a 93rd-minute winner in their final qualifying game against Iceland just to make this World Cup.

Yet despite being denied the services of influential forward Vivianne Miedema due to injury, the 2019 runners-up once again look as though they could go deep in this tournament.

USA guilty of wastefulness

Lindsey Horan scores
Lindsey Horan's goal was all the United States had to show for the opportunities they created

The United States are yet to fire on full cylinders at this World Cup.

Vlatko Andonovski's side were guilty of wasting a hatful of chances in their 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, while against the Dutch they once again created enough opportunities to have taken maximum points.

There was frustration when Alex Morgan, who had a penalty saved against Vietnam, thought she had scored the winner after poking Trinity Rodman's pass into the net.

However, it was ruled out for offside while Rodman dragged a great chance wide in the closing stages.

Andonovski will expect his players to be firing when they return to Auckland next week to face Portugal in the third and final group game.

Player of the match

van de DonkDaniëlle van de Donk

with an average of 8.00

USA

  1. Squad number16Player nameLavelle
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number10Player nameHoran
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number1Player nameNaeher
    Average rating

    5.21

  4. Squad number19Player nameDunn
    Average rating

    5.11

  5. Squad number20Player nameRodman
    Average rating

    5.10

  6. Squad number13Player nameMorgan
    Average rating

    5.07

  7. Squad number11Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number8Player nameErtz
    Average rating

    4.95

  9. Squad number4Player nameGirma
    Average rating

    4.86

  10. Squad number23Player nameFox
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number17Player nameSullivan
    Average rating

    4.74

  12. Squad number9Player nameDeMelo
    Average rating

    4.26

Netherlands

  1. Squad number10Player namevan de Donk
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    7.88

  3. Squad number1Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    7.05

  4. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number17Player namePelova
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    6.53

  7. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    6.45

  8. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    6.35

  9. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    6.35

  10. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number4Player nameNouwen
    Average rating

    6.12

  12. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    5.88

  13. Squad number9Player nameSnoeijs
    Average rating

    5.76

  14. Squad number13Player nameJansen
    Average rating

    5.40

  15. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    4.70

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 23Fox
  • 8Ertz
  • 4Girma
  • 19Dunn
  • 9DeMeloSubstituted forLavelleat 45'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 17Sullivan
  • 10Horan
  • 20Rodman
  • 13Morgan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 3Huerta
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Williams
  • 7Thompson
  • 12Cook
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 16Lavelle
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Kingsbury
  • 22Mewis

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8Spitse
  • 3van der GragtSubstituted forNouwenat 45'minutes
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 17PelovaSubstituted forCasparijat 87'minutes
  • 6RoordSubstituted forJansenat 90+4'minutes
  • 10van de Donk
  • 22Brugts
  • 9SnoeijsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 71'minutes
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 5van Dongen
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23Weimar
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita
Attendance:
27,312

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 1, Netherlands 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 1, Netherlands 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rose Lavelle (USA).

  6. Post update

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rose Lavelle (USA).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Renate Jansen replaces Jill Roord.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andi Sullivan (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emily Fox.

  10. Post update

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Kerstin Casparij replaces Victoria Pelova.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emily Fox.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trinity Rodman with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Sherida Spitse.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trinity Rodman (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rose Lavelle with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Aniek Nouwen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Smith.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada21102114
2Australia11001013
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

