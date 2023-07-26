Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The United States had won 13 matches in a row at the Women's World Cup before this game

Captain Lindsey Horan came to the rescue of defending champions the United States after the Netherlands had threatened an upset at the Women's World Cup.

New Manchester City signing Jill Roord put the Dutch on course for a famous win after a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

The Stars and Stripes have been a superpower on the world stage, winning their previous 13 matches spanning three tournaments, but they struggled to breakdown a resolute Netherlands defence until Horan equalised with a header from a corner.

In a repeat of the 2019 final - which the USA won 2-0 in Lyon - Savannah DeMelo fired wide when the game was goalless while Trinity Rodman forced Daphne van Domselaar into a fingertip save moments after the Dutch had taken the lead.

It looked like being a bitterly frustrating day for the USA when Julie Ertz had a header deflected behind before Horan equalised.

The United States stay top of Group E with four points from two games - the same number as the Netherlands who trail on goal difference.

The USA face Portugal next at Eden Park, Auckland, on Tuesday (08:00 BST) while the Netherlands play Vietnam in Dunedin at the same time.

Portugal and Vietnam, who are both yet to record a point, play their second group game later in Hamilton (08:30 BST).

Netherlands show they mean business

Dutch and American supporters were out in force in Wellington

Both sets of fans applauded their teams off the pitch at full-time after an entertaining affair in front of 27,312 fans.

Wellington was awash with colour hours before the lunchtime kick-off local time as fans took to the streets of New Zealand's capital city early.

There was a carnival atmosphere inside the fan park with some supporters dressed top to toe in stars and stripes. Others from the Netherlands arrived at the ground in national costume.

One supporter inside the ground held up a sign saying: "They're not just women, they're legends".

Helicopters buzzed above the city from early morning adding to the sense of occasion, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was on official business in the city, broke off from talks to cheer on the defending champions.

Billed as the biggest fixture of the 48 group games taking place in Australia and New Zealand, it did not disappoint.

The United States, who also defeated the Netherlands at the Olympics in 2021, are strongly tipped to win a fifth World Cup despite 14 of their players appearing at their first World Cup.

But Andries Jonker's side produced a thoroughly impressive performance and looked set to send out a powerful message until Horan's equaliser.

The Netherlands had required a 93rd-minute winner in their final qualifying game against Iceland just to make this World Cup.

Yet despite being denied the services of influential forward Vivianne Miedema due to injury, the 2019 runners-up once again look as though they could go deep in this tournament.

USA guilty of wastefulness

Lindsey Horan's goal was all the United States had to show for the opportunities they created

The United States are yet to fire on full cylinders at this World Cup.

Vlatko Andonovski's side were guilty of wasting a hatful of chances in their 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, while against the Dutch they once again created enough opportunities to have taken maximum points.

There was frustration when Alex Morgan, who had a penalty saved against Vietnam, thought she had scored the winner after poking Trinity Rodman's pass into the net.

However, it was ruled out for offside while Rodman dragged a great chance wide in the closing stages.

Andonovski will expect his players to be firing when they return to Auckland next week to face Portugal in the third and final group game.

Player of the match van de Donk Daniëlle van de Donk with an average of 8.00 USA USA USA

Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands USA Avg Squad number 16 Player name Lavelle Average rating 6.14 Squad number 10 Player name Horan Average rating 5.56 Squad number 1 Player name Naeher Average rating 5.21 Squad number 19 Player name Dunn Average rating 5.11 Squad number 20 Player name Rodman Average rating 5.10 Squad number 13 Player name Morgan Average rating 5.07 Squad number 11 Player name Smith Average rating 5.05 Squad number 8 Player name Ertz Average rating 4.95 Squad number 4 Player name Girma Average rating 4.86 Squad number 23 Player name Fox Average rating 4.85 Squad number 17 Player name Sullivan Average rating 4.74 Squad number 9 Player name DeMelo Average rating 4.26 Netherlands Avg Squad number 10 Player name van de Donk Average rating 8.00 Squad number 6 Player name Roord Average rating 7.88 Squad number 1 Player name van Domselaar Average rating 7.05 Squad number 11 Player name Martens Average rating 6.91 Squad number 17 Player name Pelova Average rating 6.80 Squad number 14 Player name Groenen Average rating 6.53 Squad number 3 Player name van der Gragt Average rating 6.45 Squad number 8 Player name Spitse Average rating 6.35 Squad number 20 Player name Janssen Average rating 6.35 Squad number 22 Player name Brugts Average rating 6.27 Squad number 4 Player name Nouwen Average rating 6.12 Squad number 18 Player name Casparij Average rating 5.88 Squad number 9 Player name Snoeijs Average rating 5.76 Squad number 13 Player name Jansen Average rating 5.40 Squad number 21 Player name Egurrola Average rating 4.70