Captain Lindsey Horan came to the rescue of defending champions the United States after the Netherlands had threatened an upset at the Women's World Cup.
New Manchester City signing Jill Roord put the Dutch on course for a famous win after a clinical finish from the edge of the box.
The Stars and Stripes have been a superpower on the world stage, winning their previous 13 matches spanning three tournaments, but they struggled to breakdown a resolute Netherlands defence until Horan equalised with a header from a corner.
In a repeat of the 2019 final - which the USA won 2-0 in Lyon - Savannah DeMelo fired wide when the game was goalless while Trinity Rodman forced Daphne van Domselaar into a fingertip save moments after the Dutch had taken the lead.
It looked like being a bitterly frustrating day for the USA when Julie Ertz had a header deflected behind before Horan equalised.
The United States stay top of Group E with four points from two games - the same number as the Netherlands who trail on goal difference.
The USA face Portugal next at Eden Park, Auckland, on Tuesday (08:00 BST) while the Netherlands play Vietnam in Dunedin at the same time.
Portugal and Vietnam, who are both yet to record a point, play their second group game later in Hamilton (08:30 BST).
Netherlands show they mean business
Both sets of fans applauded their teams off the pitch at full-time after an entertaining affair in front of 27,312 fans.
Wellington was awash with colour hours before the lunchtime kick-off local time as fans took to the streets of New Zealand's capital city early.
There was a carnival atmosphere inside the fan park with some supporters dressed top to toe in stars and stripes. Others from the Netherlands arrived at the ground in national costume.
One supporter inside the ground held up a sign saying: "They're not just women, they're legends".
Helicopters buzzed above the city from early morning adding to the sense of occasion, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was on official business in the city, broke off from talks to cheer on the defending champions.
Billed as the biggest fixture of the 48 group games taking place in Australia and New Zealand, it did not disappoint.
The United States, who also defeated the Netherlands at the Olympics in 2021, are strongly tipped to win a fifth World Cup despite 14 of their players appearing at their first World Cup.
But Andries Jonker's side produced a thoroughly impressive performance and looked set to send out a powerful message until Horan's equaliser.
The Netherlands had required a 93rd-minute winner in their final qualifying game against Iceland just to make this World Cup.
Yet despite being denied the services of influential forward Vivianne Miedema due to injury, the 2019 runners-up once again look as though they could go deep in this tournament.
USA guilty of wastefulness
The United States are yet to fire on full cylinders at this World Cup.
Vlatko Andonovski's side were guilty of wasting a hatful of chances in their 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, while against the Dutch they once again created enough opportunities to have taken maximum points.
There was frustration when Alex Morgan, who had a penalty saved against Vietnam, thought she had scored the winner after poking Trinity Rodman's pass into the net.
However, it was ruled out for offside while Rodman dragged a great chance wide in the closing stages.
Andonovski will expect his players to be firing when they return to Auckland next week to face Portugal in the third and final group game.
Player of the match
van de DonkDaniëlle van de Donk
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23Fox
- 8Ertz
- 4Girma
- 19Dunn
- 9DeMeloSubstituted forLavelleat 45'minutesBooked at 51mins
- 17Sullivan
- 10Horan
- 20Rodman
- 13Morgan
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Huerta
- 5O'Hara
- 6Williams
- 7Thompson
- 12Cook
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 18Murphy
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
Netherlands
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1van Domselaar
- 8Spitse
- 3van der GragtSubstituted forNouwenat 45'minutes
- 20Janssen
- 14Groenen
- 17PelovaSubstituted forCasparijat 87'minutes
- 6RoordSubstituted forJansenat 90+4'minutes
- 10van de Donk
- 22Brugts
- 9SnoeijsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 71'minutes
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 4Nouwen
- 5van Dongen
- 12Baijings
- 13Jansen
- 15Dijkstra
- 16Kop
- 18Casparij
- 19Kaptein
- 21Egurrola
- 23Weimar
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
- Attendance:
- 27,312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 1, Netherlands 1.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rose Lavelle (USA).
Post update
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rose Lavelle (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Renate Jansen replaces Jill Roord.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andi Sullivan (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emily Fox.
Post update
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Kerstin Casparij replaces Victoria Pelova.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emily Fox.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trinity Rodman with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Sherida Spitse.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trinity Rodman (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rose Lavelle with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Aniek Nouwen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Smith.