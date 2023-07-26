USA v Netherlands

- Watch and follow live text and analysis of United States v Netherlands at the Fifa Women's World Cup
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23Fox
- 8Ertz
- 4Girma
- 19Dunn
- 9DeMelo
- 17Sullivan
- 10Horan
- 20Rodman
- 13Morgan
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Huerta
- 5O'Hara
- 6Williams
- 7Thompson
- 12Cook
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 18Murphy
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
Netherlands
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1van Domselaar
- 8Spitse
- 3van der Gragt
- 20Janssen
- 14Groenen
- 17Pelova
- 6Roord
- 10van de Donk
- 22Brugts
- 9Snoeijs
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 4Nouwen
- 5van Dongen
- 12Baijings
- 13Jansen
- 15Dijkstra
- 16Kop
- 18Casparij
- 19Kaptein
- 21Egurrola
- 23Weimar
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita