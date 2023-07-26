Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group E
USAUSA02:00NetherlandsNetherlands
Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand

USA v Netherlands

Women's World Cup

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 23Fox
  • 8Ertz
  • 4Girma
  • 19Dunn
  • 9DeMelo
  • 17Sullivan
  • 10Horan
  • 20Rodman
  • 13Morgan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 3Huerta
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Williams
  • 7Thompson
  • 12Cook
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 16Lavelle
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Kingsbury
  • 22Mewis

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8Spitse
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 17Pelova
  • 6Roord
  • 10van de Donk
  • 22Brugts
  • 9Snoeijs
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 5van Dongen
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23Weimar
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

Thursday 27th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada21102114
2Australia11001013
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

